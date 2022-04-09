LIVE Cheltenham Town v Portsmouth: live build-up, team news and commentary from Whaddon Road
Pompey look to get back to winning ways against Cheltenham Town today.
Danny Cowley’s men travel to Whaddon Road looking for their first win in five game – but have also lost just once in 11 outings.
We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the team news and talking points ahead of kick-off.
Then it’s live commentary from 3pm as Pompey look for some momentum as the season reaches its climax.
LIVE Cheltenham v Pompey
Last updated: Saturday, 09 April, 2022, 13:42
- Team news at 2pm
Lovely setting here at Whaddon Road
Here’s your matchday stats pack
Cheltenham v Pompey: team news, predicted XIs, what's been said, referee, key stats and form guides
Pompey are back in action once again today as Danny Cowley’s men take on Cheltenham Town in League One.
We can see changes in the starting XI today
Two changes as Millwall man and Republic of Ireland international return: Pompey predicted XI and bench at Cheltenham
Danny Cowley has the luxury of having some selection options at Cheltenham.
Good afternoon!
Pompey look to get back to winning ways against Cheltenham Town today.
Danny Cowley’s men travel to Whaddon Road looking for their first win in five game – but have also lost just once in 11 outings.
We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the team news and talking points ahead of kick-off.
Then it’s live commentary from 3pm as Pompey look for some momentum as the season reaches its climax.