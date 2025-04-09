LIVE Coventry City v Portsmouth: build-up, team news and live updates from CBS Arena

When is Coventry City v Pompey?

John Mousinho’s men make the 280-mile roundtrip to the CBS Arena tonight, with the action set to get underway at the later time of 8pm.

Can I get tickets?

Pompey supporters who haven’t already snapped up their ticket for the contest will now be unable to do so. Fans won’t be able to purchase a ticket outside the CBS Arena, while the Anson Road ticket office stopped selling at 10am on Wednesday morning.

Nonetheless, the Blues will be backed by more than 2,300 hardy members of the Fratton faithful, who are poised to make their first trip to the stadium since October 2018. Pompey fans will be behind the goal in the South Stand as they hope to see a third league victory on the road this term.

Find out more about Pompey Talk with Neil & Jordan - a deep dive into the topics you need to know from Fratton Park, delivered every Thursday

Coverage gets underway on both Sky Sports Main Event and Football channels from 7.30pm. With more than half-an-hour’s worth of build-up, there will be studio analysis, pundit opinions, interviews as well as reaction after the game.

Blues fans on the go and already have a subscription, can watch the game live on their phones on the Sky Sports app.

Will it be on TV and can I stream it?

Supporters who are unable to make the journey up to the East Midlands will still be able watch the contest this evening. The Sky Sports cameras will be at the CBS Arena and will provide extensive coverage of the fixture.

Additionally, supporters can purchase a NOW TV day membership for £14.99, which will provide all of Sky Sports’ coverage.

The News will also be providing extensive online coverage, with team news, a live blog, match report, player ratings as well as player and manager reaction stories.

Team news

Pompey are still without Callum Lang, who helped the Blues claim all three points in the 4-1 triumph in the reverse fixture at Fratton Park in December. The forward scored all four goals against the Sky Blues but continues to be sidelined as he recovers from a hamstring injury.

The 26-year-old remains absent alongside Paddy Lane (knee), Jacob Farrell (knee), Hayden Matthews (ankle) and Ibane Bowat (knee), who will miss the remaining six games of the campaign through injury.

Mousinho delivered positive news on the injury front in his pre-match press conference on Monday after he revealed Rob Atkinson is now closing in on a long-awaited return. The Bristol City loanee has been absent since February with a calf issue but is expected to make his comeback to training this week. Tonight’s game will come too soon for the defender, however.

Conor Shaughnessy is also out but is set to return to training next week, while Zak Swanson, who missed Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Millwall, isn’t expected to be out for a long period. Mark O’Mahony is back fit after a minor back issue saw him miss the trip to The Den.

For Coventry, they will be without Brandon Thomas-Asante, who was once linked with a move to Fratton Park under Danny Cowley. The striker has been out with a pelvic issue and isn’t expected to return for tonight.

Goalkeeper Oliver Dovin recently sustained a knee issue and is out for the season, while Josh Eccles still remains out with a calf problem. There is no timeline on when Norman Bassette could return from a minor knee injury.

Referee

Gavin Ward will take charge of this evening's televised contest and will be assisted by Graham Kane and Nigel Lugg.