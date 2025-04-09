Live

LIVE Coventry City v Portsmouth: Second half underway at CBS

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 9th Apr 2025, 16:00 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2025, 21:05 BST
Pompey aim to pull themselves away from the Championship relegation dogfight this evening at Coventry.

The gap to the bottom three was cut to three points after last night’s results, as attention now turns to the clash with Frank Lampard’s men.

We’ll be building to tonight’s clash with all the talking points, before team news drops at 7pm.

Then it’s more video and chat, before we bring live updates when the action gets underway against the Sky Blues.

LIVE Coventry v Pompey

21:17 BST

58

Coventry header over at far post from Thomas.

21:16 BST

58

Fine defending from Devlin at full pelt to deny Mason Clark - corner

21:13 BST

Double Pompey change

Devlin and O’Mahony for Waddingham and Williams.

21:13 BST

49

Positive run from Bramall but cross comes back off defender and out for a goal kick

21:04 BST

Second half underway

No changes.

20:48 BST

HT view

20:48 BST

HT

Coventry 0 Pompey 0

20:46 BST

Three mins

Stoppage time

20:44 BST

CHANCE

Murphy goes it alone with a powerful run and drive which whistles just past the far post.

20:43 BST

CHANCE

Poor waste of possession from Aouchiche who’s then easily beaten by Wright’s running but Schmid handles the striker’s drive.

20:39 BST

Corner

Positive run from Waddingham earns a corner.

20:38 BST

CHANCE

Superb block from Ogilvie to deny Rudoni, who then puts a header inches wide. Let offs for Pompey!

20:37 BST

Yellow

Murphy takes one for the team to stop van Ewijk breaking. A yellow worth taking with Bramall and Ogilvie out of position.

20:34 BST

CHANCE

Bishop free in the box from Bramall's cross but Thomas blocks his shot from 12 yards out.

20:30 BST

CHANCE

Now the home side have a free header from Thomas from a free-kick by Sheaf.

20:28 BSTUpdated 20:29 BST

OFF THE BAR

Ball cannons off the bar from Poole from the corner!

20:27 BST

Lovely ball

Dozzell frees Murphy down the left who wins a corner.

20:21 BST

Sub for the home side

Torp off for Sheaf

