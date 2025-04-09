LIVE Coventry City v Portsmouth: Second half underway at CBS
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The gap to the bottom three was cut to three points after last night’s results, as attention now turns to the clash with Frank Lampard’s men.
We’ll be building to tonight’s clash with all the talking points, before team news drops at 7pm.
Then it’s more video and chat, before we bring live updates when the action gets underway against the Sky Blues.
LIVE Coventry v Pompey
Coventry header over at far post from Thomas.
Fine defending from Devlin at full pelt to deny Mason Clark - corner
Double Pompey change
Devlin and O’Mahony for Waddingham and Williams.
Positive run from Bramall but cross comes back off defender and out for a goal kick
Second half underway
No changes.
HT view
Coventry 0 Pompey 0
Three mins
Stoppage time
CHANCE
Murphy goes it alone with a powerful run and drive which whistles just past the far post.
CHANCE
Poor waste of possession from Aouchiche who’s then easily beaten by Wright’s running but Schmid handles the striker’s drive.
Corner
Positive run from Waddingham earns a corner.
CHANCE
Superb block from Ogilvie to deny Rudoni, who then puts a header inches wide. Let offs for Pompey!
Yellow
Murphy takes one for the team to stop van Ewijk breaking. A yellow worth taking with Bramall and Ogilvie out of position.
CHANCE
Bishop free in the box from Bramall's cross but Thomas blocks his shot from 12 yards out.
CHANCE
Now the home side have a free header from Thomas from a free-kick by Sheaf.
OFF THE BAR
Ball cannons off the bar from Poole from the corner!
Lovely ball
Dozzell frees Murphy down the left who wins a corner.
Sub for the home side
Torp off for Sheaf
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.