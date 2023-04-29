LIVE: Derby County v Portsmouth: build-up, team news and live commentary from Pride Park
There’s two games remaining of the League One season.
There’s nothing on the game for Pompey, but the same can’t be said of the home side – who are battling for at top-six finish.
Despite the relative insignificance for the Blues, they will be backed by 3,000-plus travelling fans who are taking in the final game on the road.
Join us for build-up and team news from Pride Park at 2pm, before we bring you live commentary from 3pm.
LIVE Derby County v Pompey
Pompey’s owners are set to jet in
Pompey’s owners are set to fly in next week to cement the club’s summer recruitment blueprint.
And Blues boss John Mousinho expects his playing budget to be confirmed amid a series of end-of-season meetings.
But chairman Michael Eisner will not travel to PO4, with son Eric Eisner and Andy Redman once again due to make the trip across the Atlantic.
The pair were present for the win at Bristol Rovers last month during a whistlestop visit, but are now expected to cover more ground with Mousinho and sporting director, Rich Hughes. And naturally the business of building a squad to get Pompey out of League One will be at the top of the agenda.
Mousinho said: ‘Most of our calls have been restricted to recruitment for the right reasons.
‘So there’ll be a little overview of how I think the season’s gone and a little overview about the football club, having spent a lot of time at other clubs up and down the country. There’ll be a bit of comparison about where we can get better and where we are miles ahead of some of the other clubs as well.
‘That, along with recruitment and a general catch-up will probably be the order of the day.
‘I think so (that will be where his budget will be confirmed), that conversation will be had towards the back end of next week and the start of the week after. Then we can really nail things down going into the summer - and then it’s full throttle on recruitment.’
Team news ahead of the game
John Mousinho has hailed Joe Morrell ahead of his potential return against Derby on Saturday.
But the Wales international’s availability following a four-match ban is likely to be the only new addition to the Pompey set-up for the trip to Pride Park.
That’s after the Blues head coach admitted Zak Swanson’s groin troubles will see him miss the remaining two games of the season.
Meanwhile, both Jay Mingi and Denver Hume are also expected to sit out the trip to the play-off-chasing Rams, continuing their respective spells on the sidelines with knocks.
Morrell has, arguably, been Pompey’s best player since returning to the club following his World Cup involvement.
And his importance has been reflected in Mousinho’s team selections, with the midfielder starting 15 of his 21 matches in charge to date. Suspension and international commitments account for the other six matches.
The 26-year-old’s availability could spell bad news for teenager Harry Jewitt-White, who made his full league debut in last week’s win against Accrington.
But even he will understand the importance of having Morrell back in the team.
Welcoming Morrell back into the fold following his red card against MK Dons on Good Friday, Mousinho said: ‘That’s a boost for us, having Joe back.
‘We missed him over the past four games, there’s no doubt about that, since his sending off against MK.
‘What he’s provided us over this half a season has been really brilliant. He’s been excellent in all his performances and I can’t remember him putting a foot wrion to be honest.
‘So, yeah, exciting to have Joe back. It boosts the squad and we’ll see what that looks like in terms of squad selection.’
Revealing the latest situation on Swanson, Hume and Mingi, Mousinho said all three were making steady progress with their respective injuries.
But with just over a week of the season remaining, time was running out – especially with Swanson, who won’t be risked against Derby or Wycombe next weekend.
Mousinho said: ‘We had Jay Mingi return to training on Thursday, after a week out, which was pleasing.
‘He keeps picking up small niggles so hopefully he can come back and have at least the next 10 days fully training with us.
‘Denver Hume, unfortunately, hasn’t managed to come back to training yet. Hopefully tomorrow (Friday), we’re gong to see him.
‘He got a knock on the back of his knee and there’s just a bit of swelling there. We want to make sure that settles down before we really push him on anything.
The rest of the squad from Saturday – there’s no issues.
‘And the other one is Zak Swanson. He’s been out on the grass with us since Saturday and joined in with training today (Thursday) but just a modified session.
‘The likelihood is we won’t see Zak out on the pitch between now and the end of the season, but it was nice to have him involved and he might even travel up to Derby on Saturday.’
Here’s how we think Pompey will line up
Good afternoon from Pride Park
There’s two games remaining of the League One season.
There’s nothing on the game for Pompey, but the same can’t be said of the home side – who are battling for at top-six finish.
Despite the relative insignificance for the Blues, they will be backed by 3,000-plus travelling fans who are taking in the final game on the road.
Join us for build-up and team news from Pride Park at 2pm, before we bring you live commentary from 3pm.