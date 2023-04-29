LIVE: Derby County v Portsmouth: build-up, team news and live commentary from Pride Park

John Mousinho has hailed Joe Morrell ahead of his potential return against Derby on Saturday.

But the Wales international’s availability following a four-match ban is likely to be the only new addition to the Pompey set-up for the trip to Pride Park.

That’s after the Blues head coach admitted Zak Swanson’s groin troubles will see him miss the remaining two games of the season.

Meanwhile, both Jay Mingi and Denver Hume are also expected to sit out the trip to the play-off-chasing Rams, continuing their respective spells on the sidelines with knocks.

Morrell has, arguably, been Pompey’s best player since returning to the club following his World Cup involvement.

And his importance has been reflected in Mousinho’s team selections, with the midfielder starting 15 of his 21 matches in charge to date. Suspension and international commitments account for the other six matches.

The 26-year-old’s availability could spell bad news for teenager Harry Jewitt-White, who made his full league debut in last week’s win against Accrington.

But even he will understand the importance of having Morrell back in the team.

Welcoming Morrell back into the fold following his red card against MK Dons on Good Friday, Mousinho said: ‘That’s a boost for us, having Joe back.

‘We missed him over the past four games, there’s no doubt about that, since his sending off against MK.

‘What he’s provided us over this half a season has been really brilliant. He’s been excellent in all his performances and I can’t remember him putting a foot wrion to be honest.

‘So, yeah, exciting to have Joe back. It boosts the squad and we’ll see what that looks like in terms of squad selection.’

Revealing the latest situation on Swanson, Hume and Mingi, Mousinho said all three were making steady progress with their respective injuries.

But with just over a week of the season remaining, time was running out – especially with Swanson, who won’t be risked against Derby or Wycombe next weekend.

Mousinho said: ‘We had Jay Mingi return to training on Thursday, after a week out, which was pleasing.

‘He keeps picking up small niggles so hopefully he can come back and have at least the next 10 days fully training with us.

‘Denver Hume, unfortunately, hasn’t managed to come back to training yet. Hopefully tomorrow (Friday), we’re gong to see him.

‘He got a knock on the back of his knee and there’s just a bit of swelling there. We want to make sure that settles down before we really push him on anything.

The rest of the squad from Saturday – there’s no issues.

‘And the other one is Zak Swanson. He’s been out on the grass with us since Saturday and joined in with training today (Thursday) but just a modified session.