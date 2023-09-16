LIVE Derby County v Portsmouth: build-up, team news and live commentary from Pride Park

Former Pompey defender Lauren believes his old side are finally strong enough to reach the Championship.

But the Cameroon man believes the Blues have to go to serious rivals like Derby County and win, if they are to deliver success this term.

Lauren, who spent two years at Fratton Park in the Premier League and featured in the run to 2008 FA Cup glory, would love to see success return to his old club.

And he feels this term could be the first step back to the top-flight promised land.

Speaking to safebettingsites.com, Lauren said: ‘It’s great to see Portsmouth towards the top of the League One table.

‘I would love to see them get out of League One – Portsmouth fans are some of the best in English football and they’re lovely people, so they deserve to be promoted into the next division.

‘They have great people, it’s a beautiful place, and they have top fans, so I wish the best for them and hope they can start next season in the Championship.

‘They are strong enough to do so.

‘Hopefully one day they can get back into the Premier League, which is where they belong. Let’s see what happens.

‘They finished just outside the play-off places last season, so hopefully they can improve this year and start their journey back to the top division.’

One of the key factors in Pompey inability to get out of League One in recent seasons, has been their relative lack of success against the bigger sides in the division.

He added ‘They have to get the three points.

‘They drew to them twice last season and those kind of dropped points can make you suffer if you’re trying to get out of a competitive league like this.

‘It’s a big game, and the players and fans will know how important it is to make a statement early in the season.