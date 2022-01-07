LIVE: Exeter vs Portsmouth - Live updates, opinion, statistics and more from St James' Park

Pompey travel to Exeter tonight for the Papa John’s Trophy second round clash.

By Sam Cox
Friday, 7th January 2022, 6:19 pm

The Blues are in action only four days after their 0-0 draw with Cambridge United in the league.

While this evening’s fixture may hand Danny Cowley an opportunity to use his fringe players once again.

And a place in round three against the U’s awaits the winner at St James’ Park.

Follow all the action LIVE with us this evening.

LIVE: Exeter vs Pompey

Last updated: Friday, 07 January, 2022, 18:53

  • Pompey are in second round action in the Papa John’s Trophy
  • Danny Cowley may use the fixture as a chance to use his fringe players tonight
Friday, 07 January, 2022, 18:53

Team News Lowdown

Friday, 07 January, 2022, 18:51

How the Fratton faithful reacted to the team news

'Surprised we've gone so strong' - How Portsmouth fan's reacted to Exeter team news

The Fratton faithful have been reacting to Pompey’s Papa John’s trophy team news tonight.

Friday, 07 January, 2022, 18:41

The lowdown on Pompey team news

Striking rivals surprisingly handed forward partnership as Pompey field strong side against Exeter

John Marquis returns to Pompey’s side for tonight’s Papa John’s Trophy clash with Exeter.

Friday, 07 January, 2022, 18:32

Exeter team news

Here’s how Exeter start tonight’s cup clash...

Friday, 07 January, 2022, 18:31

Pompey Team News

Friday, 07 January, 2022, 18:27

Pompey have arrived

Friday, 07 January, 2022, 18:17

The scene is set

Friday, 07 January, 2022, 17:19

MATCHDAY

Good evening from a wet and windy Exeter where Pompey are looking to book their place in the third round of the Papa John’s Trophy.

Danny Cowley is expected to rotate tonight with a number of fringe players making the 18 to have travelled to Devon.

A trip to Cambridge United next Tuesday is up for grabs.

