LIVE: Farnborough 0-0 Portsmouth: Second half underway as young Blues go in search of opener

Pompey’s youngsters travel to Farnborough for their quarter-final clash in the Hampshire Senior Cup.

By Pepe Lacey
Wednesday, 23rd February 2022, 7:00 pm
Updated Wednesday, 23rd February 2022, 8:45 pm

Two victories on penalties against Basingstoke Town and AFC Stoneham have seen Liam Daish’s hopefuls progress to the last-eight.

And a meeting with AFC Portchester awaits the winners tonight in the semi-finals.

Follow the game with us live, for updates as they happen.

Pompey beat Basingstoke Town and AFC Stoneham to reach the quarter-finals of the Hampshire Senior Cup. Picture Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

LIVE: Farnborough vs Pompey

Last updated: Wednesday, 23 February, 2022, 20:55

  • Place in the semi-finals up for grabs
  • Team made of youth team hopefuls expected to feature
  • Pompey beat AFC Stoneham in the last round to reach this stage of the competition.
Wednesday, 23 February, 2022, 20:55

53’ Chance

Harry Jewitt-White’s ball found Gifford before his shot was deflected wide for a corner. The resulting corner ended up in a goal kick.

Wednesday, 23 February, 2022, 20:51

49’

First Egbri’s cross is parried away by Steward in the Blues net before Paul Hodges’ shot was fired wide.

Wednesday, 23 February, 2022, 20:49

48’ Chance

Parker has the first chance of the second half which is saved by Steward.

Wednesday, 23 February, 2022, 20:46

Second half underway

The hosts get the second half of this Hampshire Cup clash underway.

Wednesday, 23 February, 2022, 20:32

Half-time

Half time here at Cherrywood Road.

Wednesday, 23 February, 2022, 20:31

45'

One minute of time added on here.

Wednesday, 23 February, 2022, 20:28

43’ Chance

Mitchell Parker it is this time who strikes a shot straight at Toby Stewart.

Wednesday, 23 February, 2022, 20:22

37’ Free kick

The Blues are awarded a free kick 30-years out as Kevin Bosaka is tripped.

Wednesday, 23 February, 2022, 20:21

35’ Substituation

Kamavauako comes off injured for the visitors and is replaced by Harvey Laidlaw.

Wednesday, 23 February, 2022, 20:20

34’ Save

What a save from Steward who gets his fingertips onto David Pratt’s header.

