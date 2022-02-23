LIVE: Farnborough 0-0 Portsmouth: Second half underway as young Blues go in search of opener

Two victories on penalties against Basingstoke Town and AFC Stoneham have seen Liam Daish’s hopefuls progress to the last-eight.

And a meeting with AFC Portchester awaits the winners tonight in the semi-finals.

Follow the game with us live, for updates as they happen.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Message From the Editor

You can support our local team of expert Pompey writers by subscribing here for all the latest news from Fratton Park for less than 25p per week.