LIVE: Farnborough 0-0 Portsmouth: Second half underway as young Blues go in search of opener
Pompey’s youngsters travel to Farnborough for their quarter-final clash in the Hampshire Senior Cup.
Two victories on penalties against Basingstoke Town and AFC Stoneham have seen Liam Daish’s hopefuls progress to the last-eight.
And a meeting with AFC Portchester awaits the winners tonight in the semi-finals.
Follow the game with us live, for updates as they happen.
Message From the Editor
You can support our local team of expert Pompey writers by subscribing here for all the latest news from Fratton Park for less than 25p per week.
LIVE: Farnborough vs Pompey
Last updated: Wednesday, 23 February, 2022, 20:55
- Place in the semi-finals up for grabs
- Team made of youth team hopefuls expected to feature
- Pompey beat AFC Stoneham in the last round to reach this stage of the competition.
53’ Chance
Harry Jewitt-White’s ball found Gifford before his shot was deflected wide for a corner. The resulting corner ended up in a goal kick.
First Egbri’s cross is parried away by Steward in the Blues net before Paul Hodges’ shot was fired wide.
48’ Chance
Parker has the first chance of the second half which is saved by Steward.
Second half underway
The hosts get the second half of this Hampshire Cup clash underway.
Half-time
Half time here at Cherrywood Road.
One minute of time added on here.
43’ Chance
Mitchell Parker it is this time who strikes a shot straight at Toby Stewart.
37’ Free kick
The Blues are awarded a free kick 30-years out as Kevin Bosaka is tripped.
35’ Substituation
Kamavauako comes off injured for the visitors and is replaced by Harvey Laidlaw.
What a save from Steward who gets his fingertips onto David Pratt’s header.