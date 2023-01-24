News you can trust since 1877
LIVE: Fleetwood 0 Portsmouth 0: Action underway at the Highbury Stadium

The John Mousinho era continues tonight at Fleetwood.

By Jordan Cross
6 minutes ago
Fleetwood v Pompey
Fleetwood v Pompey

The Blues go for back-to-back victories at the Highbury Stadium, after a winning start to his tenure against Exeter on Saturday.

We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the talking points before team news drops at 6,45pm.

Then it’s live commentary from 7.45pm as the new man aims to inject some more life into his new team’s campaign.

LIVE: Fleetwood 0 Pompey 0

06

Good play from Pack and then Morrell but his through ball is just too heavy for Curtis to get in on goal.

04

Curtis with a good take down the left flank but Nsiala just deals with his threat.

04

Swanson loses the ball but Pack mops up and wins in from Muskwe.

3

Pack’s free-kick headed on by Ogilvie but Lynch gathers.

2

Tunnicliffe wins a free kick as the tries to break.

Fleetwood start the game attacking the away end

Action about to get underway

One for the hardcore

This, of course, is a rearranged fixture after meeting Spurs in the FA Cup third round. So the longest trip of the season on a Tuesday night just after Christmas means this for the hardest of Pomey hardcore. Reckon there’ll be more than a few hundred in the away tonight.

Build on bow

An excellent debut from Matt Macey on his Pompey debut on Saturday, will be interesting to see how the new boy can build on that tonight - especially with some on social media forming judgements from what those at the likes of Hibs and Plymouth had to say after the loanee’s previous career stop-offs.

Team news reaction

