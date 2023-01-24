News you can trust since 1877
LIVE: Fleetwood 0 Portsmouth 2: 10-man Blues grab second through Pigott

The John Mousinho era continues tonight at Fleetwood.

By Jordan Cross
8 minutes ago
Fleetwood v Pompey
Fleetwood v Pompey

The Blues go for back-to-back victories at the Highbury Stadium, after a winning start to his tenure against Exeter on Saturday.

We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the talking points before team news drops at 6,45pm.

Then it’s live commentary from 7.45pm as the new man aims to inject some more life into his new team’s campaign.

LIVE: Fleetwood 0 Pompey 0

Show new updates

90

Attacking free-kick for Fleetwood cleared but home side applying pressure

Six minutes of stoppage time

88

Humes on for the excellent Curtis.

83

Another tantalising corner from Pack is powefully met by Towler. His header comes back off the bar and there’s the Pig sniffing it out and doing the rest from close range!

PPPPPIIIIIIIIIGGGGGGGGOOOOOOOOTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTT

CHANCE

Dale’s stinging drive from the edge of the box pushed away by Lynch

78

Pigott on for Bishiop

77

Fleetwood asking more questions now as Towler gets an attack away for a corner which is cleared.

73

Lane on for Johnston

73

Pigott told to warm up by Mousinho.

