Live
LIVE: Fleetwood 0 Portsmouth 2: 10-man Blues grab second through Pigott
The John Mousinho era continues tonight at Fleetwood.
By Jordan Cross
8 minutes ago
The Blues go for back-to-back victories at the Highbury Stadium, after a winning start to his tenure against Exeter on Saturday.
We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the talking points before team news drops at 6,45pm.
Then it’s live commentary from 7.45pm as the new man aims to inject some more life into his new team’s campaign.
LIVE: Fleetwood 0 Pompey 0
Another tantalising corner from Pack is powefully met by Towler. His header comes back off the bar and there’s the Pig sniffing it out and doing the rest from close range!
Page 1 of 7