LIVE Fleetwood Town v Portsmouth: Blues hit by late, late injury blow
The League One campaign is finally upon us as Pompey open the season at Fleetwood Town.
The Danny Cowley era begins in earnest as the Blues make the long trip to the north west to taken on the Cod Army at Highbury Stadium (3pm).
Cowley’s men will be backed by around 1,000 travelling supporters for the opener, but if you haven’t been able to make it to the game we’ve got you covered.
Join us for all the build-up to the clash as we discuss the talking points and bring you video reaction and analysis.
The team news will be in at 2pm as we dissect Cowley’s selection and bring you more insight and video as the players prepare for action.
Then it’s live blow-by-blow commentary and reaction as Pompey go in search of three points from the curtain-raiser.
A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron
The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited access to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.
You can subscribe here to get the latest news from Fratton Park - and to support our local team of expert Pompey writers.
LIVE Fleetwood Town v Portsmouth: Live build-up, team news and commentary as Blues open League One campaign
Last updated: Saturday, 07 August, 2021, 14:57
- Five debuts - no Harrison or Jacobs
- Pompey backed by 1,000 travelling fans
- Teen Harry Jewitt-White on bench
Here come the players....
Old and the new!
Great to see new CEO Andy Cullen joined in a familiar face in Mark Catlin today. Friends reunited all over the place with fans back at Fleetwood!
Kick-off less than 10 minutes away
And the sun has decided to shine in Lancashire! Bit of a breeze and will wait to see how that downpour affects the pitch but league football is nearly back with us!
Shooting drills - with added blue army noise!
Team change
Williams is taken out of the squad through injury. In comes Connor Ogilvie and teen Izzy Kaba promoted to the bench
Not looking good for Williams
The midfielder has just limped off the pitch shaking his head
Captain call
It’s Clark Robertson who gets the armband for the opener
No Jacobs or Harrison
Both men have been linked with Pompey exits - and neither are named in the Pompey squad. Worth noting Harrison has been recovering from Covid and was due to train on Friday