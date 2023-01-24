LIVE: Fleetwood v Portsmouth: build-up, team news and live coverage from Highbury Stadium
The John Mousinho era continues tonight at Fleetwood.
The Blues go for back-to-back victories at the Highbury Stadium, after a winning start to his tenure against Exeter on Saturday.
We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the talking points before team news drops at 6,45pm.
Then it’s live commentary from 7.45pm as the new man aims to inject some more life into his new team’s campaign.
Pompey are closing in on a deal to sign Sunderland defender Bailey Wright, according to reports.
Sunderland FanNation have claimed the Blues are leading the hunt for the centre-back, who still has 18-months left on his current deal.
It comes after the Daily Record earlier stated Hibs and Aberdeen had joined League One outfit Derby in eyeing a swoop for the 30-year-old.
Wright has fallen down the pecking order with the Black Cats following their promotion to the Championship last season, featuring 17 times this term.
But that didn’t stop him being selected by Australia to travel to the World Cup in Qatar in November.
However, the defender appeared just once in the tournament, coming off the bench in their 1-0 win over Denmark in their final Group D contest.
With regular game time coming at a premium at the Stadium of Light, it has been reported Tony Mowbray will not stand in the way of a departure for the centre-back.
Wright arrived at Sunderland, initially on loan in January 2020, before making his switch permanent from Bristol City six-months later.
In total, the former Preston man has appeared 107 times for the Black Cats and played a key role in their promotion from League One last season.
New boss John Mousinho has revealed he is prioritising a new central defender before the end of the window.
The Blues currently have Sean Raggett and January signing Ryley Towler as their only available options in the heart of defence.
Clark Robertson is set to have a prolonged period on the sidelines with a groin injury, while Michael Morrison is finalising a return to Cambridge.
The report does not state whether the deal is a loan or a permanent move, but Pompey do have one available space to make a in their loan ranks.
The Blues have already completed the signing for two new faces this window, with Towler completing a permanent switch from Bristol City, while Matt Macey arrived on loan until the end of the season from Luton.
John Mousinho is on the hunt for an ‘experienced’ number two.
But Pompey’s head coach isn’t anticipating an appointment for at least another two matches.
Little more than 24 hours after being unveiled as Blues boss on Friday, Mousinho oversaw a first league home win in four-and-a-half months.
However, there was no time to ensure an assistant was beside him for that 2-0 triumph over Exeter.
Now the search for an assistant head coach is officially underway, with chief executive Andy Cullen and sporting director Rich Hughes also involved in the process.
Yet the position will not be filled by Fleetwood or next Saturday’s trip to Peterborough during a busy opening week for Mousinho.
He told The News: ‘I have been speaking to Rich and Andy about how we can start the process for an assistant head coach – and we’ve started to draw up a shortlist.
‘It’s not about age, but experience. It’s my first role and I want somebody who has been exposed to different things, has the experience to help me, can guide me how to deal with a player in a certain situation or deal with pressure from the fans and media.
‘Not necessarily somebody with experience who has been in the game for 50 years, but they’ve had that exposure on the other side. Someone I can trust, someone who is good at their job.
‘For an assistant head coach that means a bit of coaching, but probably more important is that tactical organisation, having an eye for the game, seeing things I don’t necessarily see and giving me a different perspective.
‘Against Exeter, I found I was so engulfed in the game as a whole – which is the right thing for the head coach.
‘But I also want someone alongside me who can say “There’s a couple of tweaks you can make” or “What about this sub?”.
‘I have previously been so involved in games when I haven’t noticed the opposition has changed shape. You are so engrossed that you need to make sure not everybody is looking at the same thing.
‘You can get carried away with the game and the fourth official.’
In the meantime, Mousinho is being helped by goalkeeping coach Joe Prodomo and first-team analyst Dan Ashby.
While Zesh Rehman continues to assist having stepped up from his role as the Academy’s lead professional development phase coach since Danny Cowley’s sacking.
However, Nicky Cowley, Simon Bassey and Lorenzo Dolcetti have all left the Blues’ coaching ranks following the change in direction.
Mousinho added: ‘Nobody here is losing their job, it’s about adding to it.
‘We could bring somebody in who I may know or have worked with previously, but it won’t be one person’s decision. It will also be something which is right for the club.
‘We’re going to look to do it in the next couple of weeks if possible, but aren’t going to rush it, so I guess it’s like the head coach appointment.
‘It’s unlikely anyone will be in before Peterborough. We’re going to have a free week between Peterborough and Barnsley, which will give us a bit of time.’
John Mousinho is prepared to give Pompey’s entire first-team squad the chance to be part of his plans.
The new Blues boss insisted all match-day involvement will be based in merit and the here and now.
And that means no Fratton Park exits – apart from Michael Morrison’s expected move to Cambridge United – are anticipated between now and the close of the January transfer window.
The 36-year-old has already put his stamp on Pompey since his appointment on Friday.
He led the Blues to their first league win since October 22 against Exeter at the weekend, switched to a 4-3-3 formation for the game at Fratton Park and played a key role in keeper Matt Macey’s loan arrival from Luton.
Mousinho will be hoping his influence continues when the Blues travel to Fleetwood tonight in League One.
To do that, though, the new head coach isn’t shutting the door on anyone who wants to contribute.
The likes of Kieron Freeman and Ryan Tunnicliffe had initially been tipped to depart Pompey this month under Danny Cowley as he looked to free up space in his squad and budget to make much-needed signings.
However, Mousinho has insisted everyone in his squad will be given the chance to prove themselves before the end of the season.
He told The News: ‘Everyone has got a chance and I’m not going to dismiss anyone based on previous knowledge.
‘That whole rhetoric about everyone getting a clean slate, I just don’t think is right because the new head coach or whoever comes in says everyone has got a clean slate but still picks a similar team even if they train really well. Yes I’m going to take that in to account.
‘People will get in the side based on merit going forward and that will be something that I have to weigh up week in, week out to make sure we do it properly.’
Morrison will depart Fratton Park after Mousinho revealed on Saturday that the centre-back was closing in on a return to Cambridge.
But the former Oxford captain has insisted he is keen to keep the remainder of his squad together for now and isn’t expecting any other exits before the close of the window on January 31.
‘There’s nothing imminent,’ added Mousinho, when asked about the potential for other departures.
‘I know these players from previously, I’ve got my ideas about them but there is no player that I won’t have a serious, serious look at and think they can impress in the next week or so.
‘We don’t have any plans to move anyone out imminently and they’ve got a lot longer to impress and get in the side.’
