LIVE: Fleetwood v Portsmouth: build-up, team news and live coverage from Highbury Stadium

John Mousinho is on the hunt for an ‘experienced’ number two.

But Pompey’s head coach isn’t anticipating an appointment for at least another two matches.

Little more than 24 hours after being unveiled as Blues boss on Friday, Mousinho oversaw a first league home win in four-and-a-half months.

However, there was no time to ensure an assistant was beside him for that 2-0 triumph over Exeter.

Now the search for an assistant head coach is officially underway, with chief executive Andy Cullen and sporting director Rich Hughes also involved in the process.

Yet the position will not be filled by Fleetwood or next Saturday’s trip to Peterborough during a busy opening week for Mousinho.

He told The News: ‘I have been speaking to Rich and Andy about how we can start the process for an assistant head coach – and we’ve started to draw up a shortlist.

‘It’s not about age, but experience. It’s my first role and I want somebody who has been exposed to different things, has the experience to help me, can guide me how to deal with a player in a certain situation or deal with pressure from the fans and media.

‘Not necessarily somebody with experience who has been in the game for 50 years, but they’ve had that exposure on the other side. Someone I can trust, someone who is good at their job.

‘For an assistant head coach that means a bit of coaching, but probably more important is that tactical organisation, having an eye for the game, seeing things I don’t necessarily see and giving me a different perspective.

‘Against Exeter, I found I was so engulfed in the game as a whole – which is the right thing for the head coach.

‘But I also want someone alongside me who can say “There’s a couple of tweaks you can make” or “What about this sub?”.

‘I have previously been so involved in games when I haven’t noticed the opposition has changed shape. You are so engrossed that you need to make sure not everybody is looking at the same thing.

‘You can get carried away with the game and the fourth official.’

In the meantime, Mousinho is being helped by goalkeeping coach Joe Prodomo and first-team analyst Dan Ashby.

While Zesh Rehman continues to assist having stepped up from his role as the Academy’s lead professional development phase coach since Danny Cowley’s sacking.

However, Nicky Cowley, Simon Bassey and Lorenzo Dolcetti have all left the Blues’ coaching ranks following the change in direction.

Mousinho added: ‘Nobody here is losing their job, it’s about adding to it.

‘We could bring somebody in who I may know or have worked with previously, but it won’t be one person’s decision. It will also be something which is right for the club.

‘We’re going to look to do it in the next couple of weeks if possible, but aren’t going to rush it, so I guess it’s like the head coach appointment.