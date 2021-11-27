LIVE Gillingham 0 Portsmouth 0 Akinde wastes opening for home side
Pompey aim to make six wins on the spin at Gillingham today.
The Blues will look to go nine games unbeaten at Priestfield as their charge towards the play-off continues.
Both teams have injury and suspensions going into the game, with Gills boss Steve Evans branding is problems the worst he’s seen in management.
We will bringing everything you need know from Kent, as we build up to the game, bring team news, reaction and video.
Then it’s blow-by-blow commentary from 3pm as Pompey aim for another three points.
LIVE Gillingham 0 Portsmouth 0
Last updated: Saturday, 27 November, 2021, 15:59
- One change for Pompey - Thompson in for the suspended Raggett
- Late change - Jewitt-White in for injured Brown (back)
Neil Allen’s half-time thoughts
HT thoughts
HT Gillingham Pompey 0
McKenzie’s drive from the edge of the box is in to the top tier of the Pompey fans stationed behind Bazunu’s goal.
Bazunu claims a free-kick then virtually puts Curtis through with a driven kick out of hand. Jackson just has the legs to get back and cover.
Hackett shoots first time from a corner and it’s deflected wide for a goal kick
Akinde is clean through after rolling Ogilvie but takes his shot early from the edge of the box and its relatively easy for Bazunu. Big let-off for Pompey.
Promising attacking pattern of play from Pompey but Romeo well overhits his shot.