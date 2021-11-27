LIVE Gillingham v Portsmouth - build-up, team news, video and live commentary from Priestfield
Pompey aim to make six wins on the spin at Gillingham today.
The Blues will look to go nine games unbeaten at Priestfield as their charge towards the play-off continues.
Both teams have injury and suspensions going into the game, with Gills boss Steve Evans branding is problems the worst he’s seen in management.
We will bringing everything you need know from Kent, as we build up to the game, bring team news, reaction and video.
Then it’s blow-by-blow commentary from 3pm as Pompey aim for another three points.
Last updated: Saturday, 27 November, 2021, 14:02
- Team news at 2pm
Two changes for the home side
Here’s the Pompey line-up
One change
One change for Pompey as Louis Thompson comes in for the suspended Sean Raggett. Looks like a three-man defence of Freeman, Ogilvie and Williams. Brown is only on the bench as he struggles with a back injury.
Fair play!
You have to feel for the 1,500 or so hardy Pompey fans who will face the freezing elements at Priestfield today!
Steve Evans’ programme notes
Here’s some of the different ways Cowley could opt to cover Raggett’s suspension.
Danny Cowley has another defensive conundrum to solve for tomorrow’s trip to Gillingham - and his options are scarce.
Here’s how we think Pompey could line up today
Pompey boss Danny Cowley has a number of decisions to make for tomorrow’s trip to Gillingham.
Here’s your matchday stats pack
Pompey look to continue their fine form as they go to Gillingham today.