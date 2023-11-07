News you can trust since 1877
LIVE Leyton Orient v Portsmouth: Third goal in Trophy clash at Brisbane Road

Pompey aim to bounce back from defeat at Leyton Orient tonight.
By Jordan Cross
Published 7th Nov 2023, 17:00 GMT
Updated 7th Nov 2023, 20:39 GMT
A place in the second round of the EFL Trophy is up for grabs at Brisbane Road.

Expect changes aplenty against the O’s as we build-up to kick-off in east London before the team news drops at 6pm.

Then it’s more talking points before the action gets underway against Richie Wellens’ side at 7pm.

LIVE Leyton Orent 1 Pompey 1

20:39 GMT

CHANCE

Fantastic reflex save from Schofield to keep out Drinan’s header from an Orient corner.

20:35 GMT

74

Blues back in front as Stevenson feeds Yengi and the striker’s pass is perfectly weighted for Kamara’s burst forward, with the loanee advancing and making no mistake.

20:33 GMT

KAMARAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA

20:33 GMT

73

Shaughnessy on for Jewitt-White

20:29 GMT

69

Happe and Pegrum on for Brown and Sotiriou

20:28 GMT

CHANCE

Good hit from Kamara on the edge of the box from a corner, Looked to be on its way but a red shirt gets a block in.

20:23 GMT

64

Devlin on for Whyte

20:19 GMT

58

All square at Brisbane Road as Pompey old boy Pigott levels. Sweeney crosses from the left and Pigott takes a touch with his back to goal before swivelling and firing through Towler’s legs into the net.

20:17 GMT

Goal (Pigott) 1-1.

20:16 GMT

Attendance: 2,371 (1,065 away fans)

