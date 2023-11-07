LIVE Leyton Orient v Portsmouth: Third goal in Trophy clash at Brisbane Road
A place in the second round of the EFL Trophy is up for grabs at Brisbane Road.
Expect changes aplenty against the O’s as we build-up to kick-off in east London before the team news drops at 6pm.
Then it’s more talking points before the action gets underway against Richie Wellens’ side at 7pm.
LIVE Leyton Orent 1 Pompey 1
CHANCE
Fantastic reflex save from Schofield to keep out Drinan’s header from an Orient corner.
Blues back in front as Stevenson feeds Yengi and the striker’s pass is perfectly weighted for Kamara’s burst forward, with the loanee advancing and making no mistake.
KAMARAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA
Shaughnessy on for Jewitt-White
Happe and Pegrum on for Brown and Sotiriou
CHANCE
Good hit from Kamara on the edge of the box from a corner, Looked to be on its way but a red shirt gets a block in.
Devlin on for Whyte
All square at Brisbane Road as Pompey old boy Pigott levels. Sweeney crosses from the left and Pigott takes a touch with his back to goal before swivelling and firing through Towler’s legs into the net.