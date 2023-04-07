LIVE MK Dons 0 Portsmouth 0: Action underway at Stadium MK
Pompey’s play-off charge continues at MK Dons today.
The Blues will be roared on by a travelling army of 4,000 fans at Stadium MK, as they take on Mark Jackson’s in-form side.
We’ll be building up to the clash with all the talking points before team news drops at 2pm.
Then it’s live commentary from 3pm as John Mousinho’s look to up the pressure on the top-six sides.
Pompey with the breakthrough from the most unlikely link up! Raggett with the lovely cross from the edge of the box straight on to the left foot of Ogilvie who angles in the finish!