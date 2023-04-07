News you can trust since 1877
Live

LIVE MK Dons 0 Portsmouth 0: Action underway at Stadium MK

Pompey’s play-off charge continues at MK Dons today.

By Jordan Cross
Published 7th Apr 2023, 11:41 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 15:02 BST
MK Dons v PompeyMK Dons v Pompey
MK Dons v Pompey

The Blues will be roared on by a travelling army of 4,000 fans at Stadium MK, as they take on Mark Jackson’s in-form side.

We’ll be building up to the clash with all the talking points before team news drops at 2pm.

Then it’s live commentary from 3pm as John Mousinho’s look to up the pressure on the top-six sides.

LIVE MK Dons v Pompey

Show new updates

14

Pompey with the breakthrough from the most unlikely link up! Raggett with the lovely cross from the edge of the box straight on to the left foot of Ogilvie who angles in the finish!

OGILVIEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE

CHANCE

Raggett rises high to meet Jacobs’ corner but it’s straight at Cumming.

10

Bishop to Lowery who wins a corner

8

Jacobs’ corner is cleared

7

Dale cuts into the box and his drive is blocked for a corner to get the Chimes ringing out

05

It’s a fine save from Macey diving full length to his right to keep out Eisa’s free-kick

04

Morrell takes out the charging Eisa 25 yards out centrally.

03

MK clear the threat and have a spell of possession

2

Rafferty with a foray forward and wins an attacking throw

