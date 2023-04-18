News you can trust since 1877
Live

LIVE Oxford United 0 Portsmouth 1: Buckland maestro special as Pack fires home superb free-kick

It’s a big night for Pompey boss John Mousinho.

By Jordan Cross
Published 18th Apr 2023, 18:00 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 20:15 BST
Pompey go to the Kassam Stadium tonight with four games remaining.Pompey go to the Kassam Stadium tonight with four games remaining.
Pompey go to the Kassam Stadium tonight with four games remaining.

Mousinho goes up against his former Oxford side this evening, after arriving at Fratton Park from up the A34 in January.

The stakes are high for the U’s embroiled deep in the relegation mire, with goal difference separating them from the relegation places.

We will be building up to kick-off with all the talking points, before team news drops at 6.45pm.

Then it’s more discussion before the action gets underway at 7.45pm.

LIVE Oxford v Pompey

Show new updates
20:26 BST

42

Now it’s Oxford’s turn to build a head of steam.

20:24 BST

37

Oxford level through a totally free header from Long. The defender totally alone in the box to nod home. Marking non-existent. 1-1

20:23 BST

Goal Oxford

20:19 BST

34

Brannagan free-kick fired into the wall.

20:18 BST

33

Bernard a little harshly booked for a foul on the breaking O’Donkor.

20:16 BST

31

Football flowing from Pompey after the boost of that opening goal. Oxford gone the other way.

20:14 BST

CHANCE

Brannagan hits a free-kick from a similar place to Pack. Macey palms it away and Pompey clear the loose ball.

20:13 BST

26

Wordie free-kick from the Buckland maestro. Up and over the wall and Eastwood isn’t getting to that 22-yard effort. Class.

20:11 BST

PPPPAAAAAAAACCCCCCCCCKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKK

20:11 BST

25

Jacobs gets Lane away before the ball is worked to Ogilvie who wins a free-kick.

Related topics:Oxford UnitedJohn MousinhoPortsmouthPompeyOxfordFratton Park