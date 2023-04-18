LIVE Oxford United 0 Portsmouth 1: Buckland maestro special as Pack fires home superb free-kick
It’s a big night for Pompey boss John Mousinho.
Mousinho goes up against his former Oxford side this evening, after arriving at Fratton Park from up the A34 in January.
The stakes are high for the U’s embroiled deep in the relegation mire, with goal difference separating them from the relegation places.
We will be building up to kick-off with all the talking points, before team news drops at 6.45pm.
Then it’s more discussion before the action gets underway at 7.45pm.
LIVE Oxford v Pompey
Now it’s Oxford’s turn to build a head of steam.
Oxford level through a totally free header from Long. The defender totally alone in the box to nod home. Marking non-existent. 1-1
Goal Oxford
Brannagan free-kick fired into the wall.
Bernard a little harshly booked for a foul on the breaking O’Donkor.
Football flowing from Pompey after the boost of that opening goal. Oxford gone the other way.
CHANCE
Brannagan hits a free-kick from a similar place to Pack. Macey palms it away and Pompey clear the loose ball.
Wordie free-kick from the Buckland maestro. Up and over the wall and Eastwood isn’t getting to that 22-yard effort. Class.
PPPPAAAAAAAACCCCCCCCCKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKK
Jacobs gets Lane away before the ball is worked to Ogilvie who wins a free-kick.