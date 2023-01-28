LIVE Peterborough 2 Pompey 0: Swanson concedes spot-kick dispatched by Clarke-Harris
The John Mousinho era continues today at Peterborough.
The new Pompey boss looks to continue a fine start to life as Pompey boss by building on two wins from two at London Road.
We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the team news and talking points.
Then it’s live commentary from 3pm as the Blues take on Darren Ferguson’s side.
LIVE: Peterborough 2 Pompey 0
Silly, silly, silly from Swanson as he goes in on Mason-Clark right on the edge of the box. Ref points to the spot and Clarke-Harris dispatches to Macey’s right.