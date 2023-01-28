News you can trust since 1877
LIVE Peterborough 2 Pompey 0: Swanson concedes spot-kick dispatched by Clarke-Harris

The John Mousinho era continues today at Peterborough.

By Jordan Cross
4 minutes ago
Peterborough v Pompey
Peterborough v Pompey

The new Pompey boss looks to continue a fine start to life as Pompey boss by building on two wins from two at London Road.

We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the team news and talking points.

Then it’s live commentary from 3pm as the Blues take on Darren Ferguson’s side.

LIVE: Peterborough 2 Pompey 0

HT views

HT Peterborough 2 Pompey 0

44

Silly, silly, silly from Swanson as he goes in on Mason-Clark right on the edge of the box. Ref points to the spot and Clarke-Harris dispatches to Macey’s right.

44

Goal Clarke-Harris.

Penalty Peterborough.

37

Important header from Swason to deny Mason-Clarke a close-range chance,

36

Pompey not quite been able to find the fluency in their passing of recent games so far.

36

33

Good block from Raggett to deny Mason-Clark with the ball behind for a corner, which is cleared.

32

Tantalising cross from Swanson but Bishop can’t quite connect as it whistles across the six-yard box.

