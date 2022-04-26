LIVE Pompey 0 Wigan 2: Keane doubles Latics lead second after Ogilvie should've levelled

The Blues welcome Wigan to PO4 as Danny Cowley’s men look to spoil their opponent’s promotion party.
Leam Richardson’s men need a single point to be assured of a place in the Championship, from their final two games.
The former Blues No2 took homegrown favourite Jack Whatmough to the DW Stadium last summer, along with skipper Tom Naylor.
Both men are set to be involved tonight as we sign off under the lights at home, before Saturday’s trip to Sheffield Wednesday.
As ever, we’ll be building up to kick off with all the big talking points ahead of the game before team news drops at 6.45pm.
There will be reaction to that and video before we then bring you live commentary as the action unfolds at 7.45pm.
LIVE Pompey 0 Wigan1
Last updated: Tuesday, 26 April, 2022, 20:44
Half-time views
Pompey killed on the counter seconds after they should have been level. Pearce with the charge forward and a drilled low cross is converted by Keane at close range between blue shirts
Goal Wigan 2-0
How did Ogilvie not score that?! Defender has to do better after fine play from Hirst and a cut back but he skews his effort wide from six yards.
Drive forward and shot from Thompson but his effort is wayward.
Harsh that goal on Pompey, but a lesson in taking your chances as the visitors put away their first opportunity.
The visitors score completely against the run of play as Hirst loses the ball and January target Pearce crosses for Lang to emphatically home.