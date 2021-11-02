LIVE Pompey 1 Cheltenham Town 1 Blues restart the game attacking Fratton End
Pompey go in search of back-to-back wins against Cheltenham Town night.
The game has been rescheduled after the meeting slated for last month was called off for international call-ups.
Now the game falls in what is likely to be five home games on the spin for Danny Cowley’s side.
And the Blues will be looking for successive victories for just the second time this season against the League One new boys.
We will be building up to kick off at Fratton Park tonight, with all the news and talking points detailed.
We’ll bring you the team news and reaction at 6.45pm, before offering video and more analysis.
Then it will be live blow by blow commentary as Pompey aim to inject some meaningful momentum in their campaign.
Designed with Pompey fans in mind
Get unlimited access to all The News’ sports coverage without the need for a full subscription. Play-by-plays of every match, in-depth analysis, live blogs and exclusive interviews starting from just £2 per month; that’s just 50p per week.
LIVE Pompey 1 Cheltenham 1
Last updated: Tuesday, 02 November, 2021, 21:05
- Two changes - Morrell and Thompson in for Tunnicliffe and Williams
- Freestone opens scoring (6min)
- Hackett levels (32min)
Lovely driving play from Morrell and it’s Harness who crosses, but Curtis’ header at the back post is just into the side-netting. Inches away!
Hussey’s free-kick easily dealt with by Brown
Horton on for the injured Pollock
Play stopped
Pollock down and struggling for the visitors
Deary me. What a weak header from Hackett from a ball into the box. He’s inside the six-yard box and his effort went away from goal!
Curtis’ ball in just evades Hackett’s head and drifts past the far post. The slightest touch and that would’ve been in.
Free-kick from the byline from Harness is too deep for Curtis at the back post
Promising attack from Hackett ends with a poor cross.
Pompey restart the game
Attacking the Fratton End