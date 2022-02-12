LIVE Portsmouth v Doncaster: build-up, team news and commentary as Blues go for back-to-back wins
Pompey go for back-to-back league wins as rock-bottom Doncaster come to Fratton Park.
The Blues have failed to achieve successive League One wins since November, as they fell down the table amid a poor run of form.
There’s been signs of life in the efforts of Danny Cowley’s men over the past couple of games, however.
Pompey take on a Doncaster side rooted to the foot of the division.
But Donny arrived at Fratton Park looking for their third away win on the bounce – with Sunderland and MK Dons the impressive scalps taken.
We’re building up to kick-off as look at the talking points ahead of the game, before the team news arrives at 2pm.
There will be video and more discussion before we bring live kick-by-kick commentary from 3pm.
LIVE Pompey v Doncaster
Last updated: Saturday, 12 February, 2022, 12:38
- Team news at 2pm
This how we think Pompey could line up today
Pompey's predicted starting line-up and bench v Doncaster: one change as on-loan Coventry striker to return to the bench
Pompey welcome Doncaster Rovers to Fratton Park this weekend after a positive week on the south coast.
Sad we won't be seeing this man in action today
Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley makes Ben Close admission as Blues prepare to welcome Doncaster to Fratton Park
Danny Cowley has explained how he wanted to keep Ben Close at Pompey last summer.
Here's your matchday stats pack
Pompey v Doncaster Rovers: team news, predicted starting line-ups and benches, what's been said, referee, form guides
Pompey welcome Doncaster Rovers to Fratton Park today.
