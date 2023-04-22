LIVE: Portsmouth 0 Accrington 0: Blues creating chances as Leigh struggles with shoulder injury
The play-off dream is effectively over.
Four successive draws have put paid to hopes of a top-six finish this season for Pompey.
But John Mousinho and his side need to give Fratton Park something to smile about going into the summer.
That will be their motivation as Accrington arrive fighting for their lives.
We’re building up to kick-off with live commentary from 3pm.
LIVE Pompey v Accrington
Leigh down again. Looks like it could be the end of his afternoon
Bernard’s ball too heavy for Lowery’s run
Longelo curls a shot well over from 25 yards
Nolan scuffs a shot well wide after finding space on the edge of the box.
Ogilvie just gets walloped with a shoulder by Clark. Looked a foul but the ref plays on
What a pro
BBC Andy Moon is. Just completely cramped up after a park run this morning but managed to keep up his commentary as a ball fizzes across the Accy box and is cleared
CHANCE
Lane in space and he cuts back forJacobs whose shot from inside the box is blocked.
CHANCE
Another long-range effort from Hamilton held by Macey
Longelo shot deflected for a corner.
Sharp tackle from Jewitt-White on Leigh, who is still clearly in pain