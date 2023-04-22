News you can trust since 1877
LIVE: Portsmouth 0 Accrington 0: Blues creating chances as Leigh struggles with shoulder injury

The play-off dream is effectively over.

By Jordan Cross
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 12:14 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2023, 15:23 BST
LIVE: Pompey v Accrington

Four successive draws have put paid to hopes of a top-six finish this season for Pompey.

But John Mousinho and his side need to give Fratton Park something to smile about going into the summer.

That will be their motivation as Accrington arrive fighting for their lives.

We’re building up to kick-off with live commentary from 3pm.

LIVE Pompey v Accrington

15:43 BST

41

Leigh down again. Looks like it could be the end of his afternoon

15:42 BST

40

Bernard’s ball too heavy for Lowery’s run

15:41 BST

39

Longelo curls a shot well over from 25 yards

15:40 BST

38

Nolan scuffs a shot well wide after finding space on the edge of the box.

15:37 BST

35

Ogilvie just gets walloped with a shoulder by Clark. Looked a foul but the ref plays on

15:36 BST

What a pro

BBC Andy Moon is. Just completely cramped up after a park run this morning but managed to keep up his commentary as a ball fizzes across the Accy box and is cleared

15:30 BST

CHANCE

Lane in space and he cuts back forJacobs whose shot from inside the box is blocked.

15:29 BST

CHANCE

Another long-range effort from Hamilton held by Macey

15:27 BST

26

Longelo shot deflected for a corner.

15:25 BST

24

Sharp tackle from Jewitt-White on Leigh, who is still clearly in pain

