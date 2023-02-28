News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Live

LIVE Portsmouth 0 Bolton Wanderers 1: Charles bundles home from a corner after strong Blues first half

The John Mousinho era continues under the lights tonight at Fratton Park.

By Jordan Cross
9 minutes ago
Pompey v Bolton
Pompey v Bolton
Pompey v Bolton

It’s been an encouraging start to the new head coach’s tenure with four wins and two draws from eight games.

A stiff test lies in wait, however, in the shape of promotion-chasing Bolton arriving at Fratton Park.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Trotters have won six of their past seven league games to propel then up the League One table.

We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the team news and talking points before bringing live commentary when the action gets underway at 7.45pm.

LIVE Pompey 0 Bolton 1

Show new updates

58

Tunnicliffe almost pays for giving the ball away cheaply as he loses it but Dale blazes over.

56

Two fouls for the price of one from Lee on Curtis and Morrell - yellow

Rough justice

The goal rough on Pompey after their first half. Was very scrappy as the bodies converged after the corner dropped in the six-yard box.

48

Huge melee from a corner and Charles reacts quickest to give the visitors the lead from close range.

Goal Bolton (Charles)

Action back underway

HT Pompey 0 Bolton 0

CHANCE

Free-kick from the left from Jacob somehow right across the face of goal and out for a goal kick.

45

Good play from Curtis down the left who tees up a cross which Bishop goes for but Toal defends well and gets it away

Next Page
Page 1 of 5
BluesBolton WanderersFratton ParkJohn MousinhoBoltonLeague One