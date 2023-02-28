LIVE Portsmouth 0 Bolton Wanderers 1: Charles bundles home from a corner after strong Blues first half
The John Mousinho era continues under the lights tonight at Fratton Park.
It’s been an encouraging start to the new head coach’s tenure with four wins and two draws from eight games.
A stiff test lies in wait, however, in the shape of promotion-chasing Bolton arriving at Fratton Park.
The Trotters have won six of their past seven league games to propel then up the League One table.
We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the team news and talking points before bringing live commentary when the action gets underway at 7.45pm.
LIVE Pompey 0 Bolton 1
The goal rough on Pompey after their first half. Was very scrappy as the bodies converged after the corner dropped in the six-yard box.
Huge melee from a corner and Charles reacts quickest to give the visitors the lead from close range.
Free-kick from the left from Jacob somehow right across the face of goal and out for a goal kick.