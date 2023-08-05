LIVE Portsmouth 0 Bristol Rovers 1: Thomas with the breakthrough for visitors
The new campaign is finally with us.
By Jordan Cross
Published 5th Aug 2023, 13:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Aug 2023, 15:27 BST
Pompey welcome Bristol Rovers to Fratton Park for the League One curtain raiser this afternoon.
It’s the first full campaign of the Mousinho era, with Blues owner Michael Eisner jetting in to watch the occasion.
We’re building up to the big kick-off with all the build-up – plus owner Eisner speaks to The News.
Follow all the latest here at portsmouth.co.uk.