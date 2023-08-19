News you can trust since 1877
LIVE Portsmouth 0 Cheltenham 0: Action underway at Fratton Park

Good afternoon from Fratton!
By Jordan Cross
Published 19th Aug 2023, 12:13 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2023, 15:03 BST

Pompey are back at home again as Cheltenham arrive looking to arrest a poor start to the season.

We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the talking points before team news drops at 2pm.

Then it’s more build-up before live kick-by-kick commentary when the action gets underway at 3pm.

Join us for the all the details plus goal news and updates first at portsmouth.co.uk.

LIVE Pompey v Cheltenham

15:19 BST

18

Poole nearly threads a ball through to Robertson but Southwood gathers.

15:18 BST

16

Pompey continuing to ask the early questions as the noise reverberates around Fratton

15:13 BST

CHANCE

Rafferty cracks a half volley from 20 yards which Soutwood pushed around the post.

15:10 BST

09

Little bit of Cheltenham pressure dealt with by Norris.

15:05 BST

Formations

Pompey 4-2-3-1 - Cheltenham a very deep 4-5-1.

15:04 BST

02

Couple of early through balls nearly get through to Bishop and Scully.

15:02 BST

Cheltenham get the game underway

15:00 BSTUpdated 15:01 BST

A minute’s applause before the game in memory of a Dunkirk veteran and Pompey player Brian Snowdon

14:33 BST

Team news reactin

14:31 BST

The details on Kusini Yengi facing spell on sidelines

