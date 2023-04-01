News you can trust since 1877
LIVE Portsmouth 0 Forest Green 0: Action underway at Fratton

Pompey will celebrate their 125th birthday against Forest Green today.

By Jordan Cross
Published 1st Apr 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2023, 15:00 BST
Live blog for today's clash.
Live blog for today's clash.
Live blog for today's clash.

A host of Blues greats will be in attendance against the bottom-of-the-table side at Fratton Park.

And a win will see John Mousinho’s side close the gap on the sides not in action, with Bolton playing Plymouth in the Papa John’s Trophy final tomorrow.

But anyone thinking it will be a walk in the park against Duncan Ferguson’s side were reminded that won’t be the case, after their win over high-flying Sheffield Wednesday last weekend.

We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the talking points before team news drops at 2pm.

Then it’s live commentary from 3pm as Pompey go in search of the three points.

LIVE Pompey 0 Forest Green 0

Show new updates

15

Out of possession all 11 Forest Green players behind the ball. The challege is going to be to break down a tough rearguard action.

13

Patient build-up play from Pompey but the ball in from Tunnicliffe doesn’t find a blue shirt.

CHANCE

Jacobs with some lovely individual play as he dances into the box, but his shot goalbound is blocked.

Formation update

Now it settles down it’s clear Pompey are 4-3-3 with Morrell and Lowery playing as eights. Jacobs and Dale really high and wide.

Formations

Looks like a 4-2-3-1 formation for Pompey. Forest Green 4-4-2

Action underway at Fratton

Here come the players

Two Pompey greats

125 celebrations

Brilliant to see so many Pompey heroes and one or two legends back at Fratton for the 125 celebrations. The likes of Noel Blake, Michael Doyle, Hermann Hreidarsson, Paul Walsh, Martin Kuhl, Alan Biley, Johnny Ertl and Yakubu at the game today.

Team news reaction

