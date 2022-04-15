LIVE Portsmouth 0 Lincoln City 0 Second half underway at Fratton

We’re back in action at Fratton as the Easter programme begins against Lincoln City.

By Jordan Cross
Friday, 15th April 2022, 4:04 pm
Pompey v Lincoln

Danny Cowley goes up against his old club while Michael Appleton returns to Fratton Park after his stint in charge of the Blues a decade ago.

There’s subplots aplenty with former players also involved on both sides – including John Marquis attemping to shoot down his former club.

We’ll be building up kick off with all the pre-match talking points before the team news drops at 2pm.

There’ll be more chat and video before we bring live kick-by-kick commentary as Pompey aim to end the season on a high.

LIVE Pompey 1 Lincoln 0

Last updated: Friday, 15 April, 2022, 16:12

Friday, 15 April, 2022, 16:12

CHANCE

Action at both ends as O’Brien is clean through 10 yard out but opts for power and Wright saves. Seconds later Cullen is in on the edge of the box but Bazunu superbly beats away his effort.

Friday, 15 April, 2022, 16:10

HIIIIRRRRRRSSSSSSSTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTT

Friday, 15 April, 2022, 16:09

Silly from Cullen on Jacobs in the box. Clumsy attempt at a clearance and it’s a nailed on penalty

Friday, 15 April, 2022, 16:08

PENALTY POMPEY

Friday, 15 April, 2022, 16:06

46

Two balls into the box from Ogilvie - Hirst heads the second not too far over when well placed six yards out.

Friday, 15 April, 2022, 16:05

Second half underway - no changes

Friday, 15 April, 2022, 15:58

Half-time vid verdict

Friday, 15 April, 2022, 15:52

Half-time views

Friday, 15 April, 2022, 15:48

HT Pompey 0 Lincoln 0

Marquis fires across the face of goal at the end of the half

Friday, 15 April, 2022, 15:47

CHANCE

Fiorini lets fly from 45 yards and it’s not too far over the bar with Bazunu scrambling back.

