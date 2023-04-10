News you can trust since 1877
LIVE Portsmouth 0 Morecambe 0: Blues unable to find way through despite asking the questions

The Easter period continues with the visit of Morecambe to Fratton Park.

By Jordan Cross
Published 10th Apr 2023, 11:56 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 16:22 BST
Pompey face Morecambe at Fratton Park today (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)Pompey face Morecambe at Fratton Park today (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
Pompey face Morecambe at Fratton Park today (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Only three points will do if John Mousinho’s side are to keep up their outside hopes of making the play-offs.

Morecambe are scrapping for their lives at the foot of the table and will desperately need a return if they are to stay in League One.

We’ll be building up to kick-off on a wet afternoon at Fratton Park with all the talking points and team news at 2pm.

Then it’s live commentary from PO4 with all the details as the action unfolds.

73

Oh! It’s off the line by Stockton from Dale’s header! Looked like the opener, for sure.

71

Good run from Hume who finds Bishop, who in turn tees up Pigott but his 20 yarder is well over the top.

68

Hackett seeing plenty of the ball as Souare angers the home crowd by rolling on to the pitch and stopping play for an injury.

66

Pigott on for Tunnicliffe.

63

Frustrating from Dale as he flies down the left but then checks and literally runs the ball out of play,

CHANCE

Hackett fashions a chance and hits one on the turn in the box but Ripley is behind it.

60

Hackett on for Scarlett.

59

Rawson booked for a foul on Lowery

57

Hackett being readied.

56

Crucial header from Delaney with Hume’s cross going right on Bishop’s bonce six yards out. Magic Man was ready to pounce.

