LIVE: Portsmouth 0 Oxford United 1 Ref waves away penalty appeals for challenge on Thompson
Pompey continue their busy schedule with the visit of Oxford United to Fratton Park tonight.
The U’s clash marks the second of a quickfire triple header of home fixtures at PO4 for Danny Cowley’s side.
Memories of last month’s 3-2 defeat at the Kassam Stadium will be fresh in the mind, with controversy both on and off the pitch.
As ever, we’ll be building up to kick-off tonight with plenty of discussion over the big talking point and the 6.45pm team news dissected.
There will be video before we bring live blow-by-blow commentary from 7.45pm as the Blues look to continue their recent unbeaten run.
Last updated: Tuesday, 01 March, 2022, 20:20
Now Brown counters for Oxford but his cross is a yard or two in front of Taylor
Great play from O’Brien down the right as he cuts in and beats Seddon. Looks like there’s a tug on the attacker in the box but he stays up and Carter just loses his footing as the cutback comes in.
The referee penalises Hume for a soft free-kick on Williams which angers the Fratton End. That’s a few soft ones from the official
Penalty shout
Thompson drives into the box and goes down under the attentions of an Oxford defender. Reasonable penalty appeals but the ref waves play on.
McNally goes down a little too softly as he’s challenged by Hirst but gets the free-kick
First corner of the night comes in from Harness but there’s no one attacking the back post and it’s out for a goal kick.
A great cross from Ogilvie on the byline but the ref spots an infringement as Romeo meets the ball with his head at the back post.
Some quick zippy passing from Pompey on the wet surface but Hirst’s ball is too heavy for Harness’ run
Good link-up play from Hirst and he knocks the ball off to Harness but the winger’s cross is a tad to high when the return ball comes back in.
A couple of strong Morrell gets the home crowd going and raises the Fratton volume