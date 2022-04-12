LIVE Portsmouth 0 Rotherham United 0: Action underway at Fratton Park
Pompey welcome promotion-chasing Rotherham United to Fratton Park tonight.
A response will be expected after the desperate display in Saturday’s 1-0 loss at Cheltenham Town.
Any hopes of making the play-offs with six games remaining appear virtually dead in the water.
But supporters will be expecting much, much better from their players with decisions to be made on futures ahead of next season.
We’ll be building up to tonight’s game with all the talking points before team news drops at 6.45pm.
Then it’s more reaction before live blow-by-blow commentary from PO4 at 7.45pm.
Last updated: Tuesday, 12 April, 2022, 20:04
- Five changes for Pompey
Ogilvie has actually managed to head the free-kick all the way back Jacobs with his attempted header at goal! Ball recycled to Harness whose cross is too powerful for a blue shirt to meet.
Barlaser into the book taking out the marauding Jacobs down by the corner flag.
Rotherham having a spell of pressure down the right but the ball is out for a goal kick.
Pompey break through Morrell who feeds Carter, his first-time cross is behind the Rotherham defence but can’t pick out Hirst and flies into Johansson’s arms.
Lindsay flies in late on Ogilvie and it’s a nasty one - gets a yellow. Maybe what Richard Hughes used to call an ‘orange card’.
Thompson gives the ball away 25 yards but Carter cleans up the situation for Pompey
Raggett dallies on the ball and Robertson is forced to take out Kayode at the expense of a booking.
Ogilvie with the ball across the face of goal but the flag is up as Hirst lurks.
Formation does look like a 4-2-3-1 but it’s Jacobs on the left not Curtis, who’s in the middle
Smith in late on Raggett in the Pompey box and gets a talking to from the ref