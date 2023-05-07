LIVE: Portsmouth 0 Wycombe 0: Ogilvie opening excellently saved by Stryjek
The season comes to a close on Sunday as Pompey face Wycombe at Fratton Park.
It’s an underwhelming ‘battle for eighth’ in League One as the curtain comes down on the League One campaign.
The question is will John Mousinho experiment on the final day – and to what extent does he do so if that’s the case?
We’ll be building up to kick-off – and then it’s live commentary from noon.
LIVE Pompey v Wycombe
Dangerous cross from Ogilvie intercepted before it gets to Rafferty’s head.
CHANCE
McLeary works some space to bend a shot goalward from inside the box, but Oluwayemi saves well.
Lovely football from Pompey but Lowery crowded out inside th box
Pompey having the best of it early on but very end-of-season feel about this game.
Oluwayemi struggles to deal with a routine ball under pressure from Vokes, but gathers at the second attempt.
Play stopped for a Wycombe injury
CHANCE
Great football with the ball worked to Pack who crosses for Ogilivie who looks to have fired home from close range, but Stryjek somehow gets across the goal and keeps the ball out.
Pompey moving the ball around well early on.
CHANCE
Lowery extends Stryjek with a left-footed effort inside the box turned around the post
Pompey earn an early corner as the noise goes up