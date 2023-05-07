News you can trust since 1877
LIVE: Portsmouth 0 Wycombe 0: Ogilvie opening excellently saved by Stryjek

The season comes to a close on Sunday as Pompey face Wycombe at Fratton Park.

By Jordan Cross
Published 7th May 2023, 09:18 BST
Updated 7th May 2023, 12:17 BST

It’s an underwhelming ‘battle for eighth’ in League One as the curtain comes down on the League One campaign.

The question is will John Mousinho experiment on the final day – and to what extent does he do so if that’s the case?

We’ll be building up to kick-off – and then it’s live commentary from noon.

12:21 BST

22

Dangerous cross from Ogilvie intercepted before it gets to Rafferty’s head.

12:19 BST

CHANCE

McLeary works some space to bend a shot goalward from inside the box, but Oluwayemi saves well.

12:18 BST

20

Lovely football from Pompey but Lowery crowded out inside th box

12:17 BST

18

Pompey having the best of it early on but very end-of-season feel about this game.

12:13 BST

15

Oluwayemi struggles to deal with a routine ball under pressure from Vokes, but gathers at the second attempt.

12:12 BST

Play stopped for a Wycombe injury

12:09 BST

CHANCE

Great football with the ball worked to Pack who crosses for Ogilivie who looks to have fired home from close range, but Stryjek somehow gets across the goal and keeps the ball out.

12:05 BST

7

Pompey moving the ball around well early on.

12:02 BST

CHANCE

Lowery extends Stryjek with a left-footed effort inside the box turned around the post

12:01 BST

02

Pompey earn an early corner as the noise goes up

