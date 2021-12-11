LIVE: Portsmouth 1-0 Morecambe - Marcus Harness fires the Blues into the lead!

Pompey play host to Morecambe today in League One

The Blues were unable to take advantage of their man advantage against Bolton on Tuesday as they settled for a point.

And they’ll be aiming to record their first victory in three matches and continue their strong league form as Stephen Robinson’s side arrive on the south coast.

The Shrimps enter this afternoon’s showdown in contrasting form after losing 5-0 to Sunderland in midweek.

Following promotion to the third tier last term, the visitors boast the worst defensive record in the league and have conceded 11 goals in their last four games.