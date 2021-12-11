LIVE: Portsmouth 1-0 Morecambe - Marcus Harness fires the Blues into the lead!
Pompey host Morecambe today with the view of extending their unbeaten league run to nine games.
The Blues were unable to take advantage of their man advantage against Bolton on Tuesday as they settled for a point.
And they’ll be aiming to record their first victory in three matches and continue their strong league form as Stephen Robinson’s side arrive on the south coast.
The Shrimps enter this afternoon’s showdown in contrasting form after losing 5-0 to Sunderland in midweek.
Following promotion to the third tier last term, the visitors boast the worst defensive record in the league and have conceded 11 goals in their last four games.
Last updated: Saturday, 11 December, 2021, 16:03
- Pompey are looking to extend their unbeaten league run to nine games
- The Blues are still suffering from an illness bug with 14 senior players availabe
- Danny Cowley was awarded November’s League One manager of the month award
46: The second half is underway
HT thoughts:
HALF-TIME: Pompey 1-0 Morecambe
45: One minute added time
Hackett causes Letheren a moments worry as he spills his whipped a free-kick momentarily before pouncing onto it
An unfortunate moment for Liam Gibson as Hirst’s powerful effort hit him between the legs...
As bad corners go, Reeco Hackett’s couldn’t get much worse. His attempted pass into Williams on the front post is easily cut out before the midfielder commits a foul. The wait for a headed goal continues...