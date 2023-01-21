LIVE: Portsmouth 1 Exeter City 0: Pack worldie gives side the lead
The John Mousinho era begins today.
Pompey’s 38th different boss assumes the Fratton hot seat and aims to arrest his new side’s terrible form against Exeter City.
There’s plenty of sub-plots at PO4, including a planned protest by a group of fans against the Eisner regime.
We’ll bring you all the coverage on and off the pitch at Fratton Park, along with live commentary against the Grecians.
A mad 60 seconds for Morrell! First he misses a golden chance as he blazes over Curtis’ cutback but the midfielder bombs into the box again and then sees Blackman fumble his effort into the net! Scruffy but the little dynamo won’t care!