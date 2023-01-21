News you can trust since 1877
LIVE: Portsmouth 1 Exeter City 0: Pack worldie gives side the lead

The John Mousinho era begins today.

By Jordan Cross
4 hours ago
Updated 21st Jan 2023, 4:25pm
Pompey v Exeter
Pompey v Exeter

Pompey’s 38th different boss assumes the Fratton hot seat and aims to arrest his new side’s terrible form against Exeter City.

There’s plenty of sub-plots at PO4, including a planned protest by a group of fans against the Eisner regime.

We’ll bring you all the coverage on and off the pitch at Fratton Park, along with live commentary against the Grecians.

LIVE: Pompey 1 Exeter 0

86

Blackman holds Pack’ 25-yard free-kick.

84

Thompson gets a booking for a very Thompson-esque check.

83

Dale goes it alone but angled his drive past the upright.

77

Thompson on for Tunnicliffe.

75

A mad 60 seconds for Morrell! First he misses a golden chance as he blazes over Curtis’ cutback but the midfielder bombs into the box again and then sees Blackman fumble his effort into the net! Scruffy but the little dynamo won’t care!

MOOOORRRREEEELLLLLLLLLLLLLLL

71

Bishop clears his finish over as Morrell cuts his free-kick low across the box.

70

Key gets a yellow for a foul on Dale as he streaks clear.

69

Curtis on for Jacobs and Kite replaced by Stansfield for the visitors.

