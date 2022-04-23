LIVE Portsmouth 1 Gillingham 0: Curtis puts Blues into early lead

The Blues welcome back Ben Thompson for the first time since his outstanding loan spell in the 2018-19 season.
We will also find out the identity of the 2021-22 News/Sports Mail player of the season ahead of kick off.
The play-offs are now officially beyond Pompey’s reach, but fans will still be looking for cause for optimism from their team moving forward.
We’ll be building up to kick off with all the talking points, before the team news drops at 2pm.
There will be more reaction and video before we bring live commentary of the action from 3pm.
LIVE Pompey 1 Gillingham 1
Last updated: Saturday, 23 April, 2022, 15:44
Reeves has space to pick out a deep cross from the left touchline and Jackson steals away from Curtis and applies a neay backpost finsh
Goal Gillingham
Hirst is a whisker away from getting a head on to Jacobs’ cross at the back post.
Nearly a lovely through ball from Morrell just fails to get Curtis in on goal.
Decent hold-up play from Hirst but Jacobs miscontrols from his pass on the edge of the box.
Tutonda into the book for taking down the breaking Morrell
Sharp headed clearance from Bazunu outside the box to deny Oliver.