LIVE Portsmouth 1 Harrogate Town 1: Evenly poised after two quickfire goals at end of first half
Attentions turn to the FA Cup as Pompey aim to continue their winning run today.
Danny Cowley’s men are out to make it seven wins on the spin and 10 games unbeaten against the League Two side at Fratton Park.
Victory will see into the hat for the third round draw, with the Premier League big guns entering the competition at that stage next month.
We’ll be building up to kick off discussing all the talking points ahead of the game.
Then it’s the team news and reaction at 2pm with more chat and video to follow.
From 3pm we’ll then bring you live kick-by-kick commentary as Pompey aim to build on their fast-improving fortunes.
LIVE Pompey 1 Harrogate 1
Last updated: Saturday, 04 December, 2021, 16:27
- Four changes for Pompey
- Armstrong opens scoring (44min)
- Harrison levels (47min)
Lovely attacking play from Hackett but Jacobs wastes the ball in the box.
Woeful free-kick from Azeez ends up high in the Fratton End.
Pattison booked for taking out Azeez as he powered forward.
Curtis turns over possession and tees up Hackett but his 25-yard drive is wayward.
Curtis on for Harrison
Harrison gets a good sight of goal but his header is at Oxley from Harrison’s free-kick
Brown on for Freeman
Here comes Lee Brown...
Even on the possession count. Pompey with seven shots to the visitor’s three.