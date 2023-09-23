News you can trust since 1877
LIVE Portsmouth 1 Lincoln City 1: Lane cancels out Adelakun opener in frenetic opening

Pompey aim to continue their strong start to the season against Lincoln today.
By Jordan Cross
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 13:38 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2023, 15:12 BST
John Mousinho’s side are looking to take their unbeaten run to 20 games, against the Imps - who are four points off the Blues in 10th spot.

It’s a case of friends reunited with Joe Morrell and Regan Poole going up against their former clu, while Reeo Hackett returns to Fratton Park.

We’ll be building to the kick-off with all the talking points before team news drops at 2pm.

Then it’s blow-by-blow commentary when the action gets underway from 3pm.

LIVE Pompey 2 Lincoln 1

15:52 BST

It’s Poole against his old side in stoppage time! Delicious ball in from Sparkes which the defender guides home!

15:49 BST

POOLEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE

15:47 BST

45

Lane taken out 35 yards out.

15:46 BST

Four minutes’ stoppage time

15:45 BST

44

Lincoln not threaten on counter and it’s an impotant last-ditch tackle from Morrell to deny Adelakun.

15:44 BST

42

Kamara into the box and crosses but the bank of white shirts clear.

15:43 BST

Possession count

Pompey clocking up 77 per cent possession with it - but not doing enough with it, it must be said.

15:38 BST

37

Good trickery from Kamara but claim is easy for Jensen.

15:36 BST

35

Pompey turn the ball over high up the pitch but Lane ‘s cross is too heavy.

15:33 BST

31

Pack goes down on the edge of the box, but the ref correctly gives a free-kick.

