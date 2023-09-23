LIVE Portsmouth 1 Lincoln City 1: Lane cancels out Adelakun opener in frenetic opening
John Mousinho’s side are looking to take their unbeaten run to 20 games, against the Imps - who are four points off the Blues in 10th spot.
It’s a case of friends reunited with Joe Morrell and Regan Poole going up against their former clu, while Reeo Hackett returns to Fratton Park.
We’ll be building to the kick-off with all the talking points before team news drops at 2pm.
Then it’s blow-by-blow commentary when the action gets underway from 3pm.
LIVE Pompey 2 Lincoln 1
It’s Poole against his old side in stoppage time! Delicious ball in from Sparkes which the defender guides home!
POOLEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE
Lane taken out 35 yards out.
Four minutes’ stoppage time
Lincoln not threaten on counter and it’s an impotant last-ditch tackle from Morrell to deny Adelakun.
Kamara into the box and crosses but the bank of white shirts clear.
Possession count
Pompey clocking up 77 per cent possession with it - but not doing enough with it, it must be said.
Good trickery from Kamara but claim is easy for Jensen.
Pompey turn the ball over high up the pitch but Lane ‘s cross is too heavy.
Pack goes down on the edge of the box, but the ref correctly gives a free-kick.