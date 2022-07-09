Danny Cowley’s men have been through a gruelling week-long training camp in the Murcia region of south east Spain.
Now they have their third pre-season test following warm-up games against Hawks and Gosport.
Qatar SC provide the opposition at the Pinatar Arena with temperatures expected to soar to 35 degrees celsius for the 4pm kick-off (local time).
Last updated: Saturday, 09 July, 2022, 16:40
- Pompey triallist opens scoring in 69th minute
Comical from Muneer who loses the ball to Thompson then fouls the Pompey man - and then starts rolling around like the victim!
Ogilvie back on for Robertson
Danny Cowley has chosen not to name the triallist with Pompey, but he’s been correctly identified on social media.
69: It’s the Pompey triallists who makes the breakthrough with a cool finish after a nice touch following some fine work from Mingi.
Vincent goes down in the box a little too easily under Martinez’s attentions after a nice threaded ball from Reid.
Jewitt-White, triallist and Bridgman combine in the attacking third but the wrong option is taken as the ball is given to Jewitt-White and his cross is blocked.
Steward, Vincent, Mnoga, Mingi, Reid, Bridgman, Jewitt-White and triallist all on.
Bridgman catches a sight of goal from just inside the box and works the keeper with a low drive.