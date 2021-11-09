LIVE: Portsmouth 2-0 Crystal Palace U21 - Norwich loanee Gassan Ahadme doubles the advantage

Pompey v Palace U21

We’re here at PO4 as Pompey attempt to gain an unlikely qualification in the Papa John’s Trophy against Crystal Palace U21s.

More interesting than gaining the big win needed to progress, will be seeing how the Blues’ promising emerging players fare against the Premier League side’s array of talent.

Also there will be eyes on the fringe players, who really need to stake a claim for league inclusion with boss Danny Cowley short on fit players ahead of Saturday’s trip to Wycombe.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We’ll be discussing all the talking points ahead of the team news an hour before kick off.Then there’s more chat before live kick-by-kick commentary at 7.45pm.

Designed with Pompey fans in mind