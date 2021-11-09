LIVE: Portsmouth 2-0 Crystal Palace U21 - Norwich loanee Gassan Ahadme doubles the advantage

Welcome to Fratton Park under the lights – a night for Pompey’s bright, young things to shine.

By Sam Cox
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 8:56 pm
Pompey v Palace U21

We’re here at PO4 as Pompey attempt to gain an unlikely qualification in the Papa John’s Trophy against Crystal Palace U21s.

More interesting than gaining the big win needed to progress, will be seeing how the Blues’ promising emerging players fare against the Premier League side’s array of talent.

Also there will be eyes on the fringe players, who really need to stake a claim for league inclusion with boss Danny Cowley short on fit players ahead of Saturday’s trip to Wycombe.

LIVE: Pompey 1-0 Crystal Palace U21s

Last updated: Tuesday, 09 November, 2021, 21:08

  • Danny Cowley makes eight changes
  • Harvey Hughes and Adam Payce handed first-team debuts
  • Kieron Freeman returns to the XI
  • Miguel Azeez scores his first in royal blue
  • Gassan Ahadme doubles the lead
Tuesday, 09 November, 2021, 21:08

66'

Pompey still looking for the crucial goal that will take them through, however, the tempo has slightly alleviated

Tuesday, 09 November, 2021, 21:03

61'

There’s a stoppage in play as Rick-Baghuelou receives treatment but he looks unscathed and is set to continue

Tuesday, 09 November, 2021, 21:01

Southern Group B situation

The Blues need only one goal to perhaps qualify into the knockout stages of the EFL Trophy

Tuesday, 09 November, 2021, 20:58

57’ - Palace sub

ON: James Taylor

OFF: Jack Roles

Tuesday, 09 November, 2021, 20:55

AHADMEEEEE

The Norwich loanee heads home Pompey’s second! 2-0!

Tuesday, 09 November, 2021, 20:51

50'

Omilabu produces an sublime piece of skill inside the box to create space and shoot before Raggett heads clear his goalbound effort

Tuesday, 09 November, 2021, 20:49

47'

Hirst again comes close as he jinked past the defender on the edge of the area but drags his shot wide

Tuesday, 09 November, 2021, 20:47

46'

Jacobs again tests Goodman with a curling effort but this time the Palace youngster can catch with ease

Tuesday, 09 November, 2021, 20:47

46'

We’re back underway at Fratton Park

Tuesday, 09 November, 2021, 20:45

Half-time change

Harry Jewitt-White replaces Louis Thompson for the second half!

