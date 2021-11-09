LIVE: Portsmouth 2-0 Crystal Palace U21 - Norwich loanee Gassan Ahadme doubles the advantage
Welcome to Fratton Park under the lights – a night for Pompey’s bright, young things to shine.
We’re here at PO4 as Pompey attempt to gain an unlikely qualification in the Papa John’s Trophy against Crystal Palace U21s.
More interesting than gaining the big win needed to progress, will be seeing how the Blues’ promising emerging players fare against the Premier League side’s array of talent.
Also there will be eyes on the fringe players, who really need to stake a claim for league inclusion with boss Danny Cowley short on fit players ahead of Saturday’s trip to Wycombe.
We’ll be discussing all the talking points ahead of the team news an hour before kick off.Then there’s more chat before live kick-by-kick commentary at 7.45pm.
LIVE: Pompey 1-0 Crystal Palace U21s
Last updated: Tuesday, 09 November, 2021, 21:08
- Danny Cowley makes eight changes
- Harvey Hughes and Adam Payce handed first-team debuts
- Kieron Freeman returns to the XI
- Miguel Azeez scores his first in royal blue
- Gassan Ahadme doubles the lead
Pompey still looking for the crucial goal that will take them through, however, the tempo has slightly alleviated
There’s a stoppage in play as Rick-Baghuelou receives treatment but he looks unscathed and is set to continue
Southern Group B situation
The Blues need only one goal to perhaps qualify into the knockout stages of the EFL Trophy
57’ - Palace sub
ON: James Taylor
OFF: Jack Roles
AHADMEEEEE
The Norwich loanee heads home Pompey’s second! 2-0!
Omilabu produces an sublime piece of skill inside the box to create space and shoot before Raggett heads clear his goalbound effort
Hirst again comes close as he jinked past the defender on the edge of the area but drags his shot wide
Jacobs again tests Goodman with a curling effort but this time the Palace youngster can catch with ease
We’re back underway at Fratton Park
Half-time change
Harry Jewitt-White replaces Louis Thompson for the second half!