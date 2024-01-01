LIVE Portsmouth 2 Stevenage 1: Blues back in front as scorer cups ears to home crowd
Live commentary of the New Year's Day clash with Steveange in League One from Fratton Park
and live on Freeview channel 276
Good afternoon from Fratton Park as Pompey aim to start the year in positive fashion against Stevenage.
The Blues aim to improve on a poor festive period to date after collective two points from a possible nine to date.
Steve Evans' surprise package lie in wait, bolstered by a string for former Fratton favourites.
We'll be buiding up to kick-off with all the talking points before the team news drops at 2pm.
Then it's live kick-by-kick commentary from 3pm as John Mousinho's aim to keep their place at the top of League One.
LIVE Pompey v Stevenage
0oooooh!
Pack whistles a lovely 30-yard free-kick just past the post
Triple Stevenage change
Nathan Thompson, Ben Thompso and Forster-Caskey all on
Pompey 2 Stevenage 1
Stoppage time
Three minutes
Flowing football
Pompey got their mojo back here with some lovely one-touch stuff ending with Freeman fouling Kamara and getting booked
2-1!
It's 2-1 thanks to the Magic Man! A lovely flicked finish from Lane's cross and it's Bishop's 13th of the season - celebrated with his hands cupped to his ears, a clear riposte to some online flak of late.
BISHOPPPPP
2-1!
Normal service resumed
That goal for Stevenage very much against the run of play and Pompey now asking the questions again.,
1-1
It's Louis Thompson who levels against his old side. Reid crosses from the right and it's the Blues old boy who flings his body at the ball and heads home.
Goal Stevenage 1-1 (Louis Thompson)
It's level