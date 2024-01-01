News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Live

LIVE Portsmouth 2 Stevenage 1: Blues back in front as scorer cups ears to home crowd

Live commentary of the New Year's Day clash with Steveange in League One from Fratton Park

By Jordan Cross
Published 1st Jan 2024, 12:40 GMT
Updated 1st Jan 2024, 15:39 GMT
 Comment
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Good afternoon from Fratton Park as Pompey aim to start the year in positive fashion against Stevenage.

The Blues aim to improve on a poor festive period to date after collective two points from a possible nine to date.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Steve Evans' surprise package lie in wait, bolstered by a string for former Fratton favourites.

We'll be buiding up to kick-off with all the talking points before the team news drops at 2pm.

Then it's live kick-by-kick commentary from 3pm as John Mousinho's aim to keep their place at the top of League One.

LIVE Pompey v Stevenage

Show new updates
16:07 GMT

0oooooh!

Pack whistles a lovely 30-yard free-kick just past the post

16:05 GMT

Triple Stevenage change

Nathan Thompson, Ben Thompso and Forster-Caskey all on

15:48 GMT

HT

Pompey 2 Stevenage 1

15:45 GMTUpdated 15:45 GMT

Stoppage time

Three minutes

15:42 GMT

Flowing football

Pompey got their mojo back here with some lovely one-touch stuff ending with Freeman fouling Kamara and getting booked

15:36 GMT

2-1!

It's 2-1 thanks to the Magic Man! A lovely flicked finish from Lane's cross and it's Bishop's 13th of the season - celebrated with his hands cupped to his ears, a clear riposte to some online flak of late.

15:33 GMT

BISHOPPPPP

2-1!

15:32 GMT

Normal service resumed

That goal for Stevenage very much against the run of play and Pompey now asking the questions again.,

15:28 GMT

1-1

It's Louis Thompson who levels against his old side. Reid crosses from the right and it's the Blues old boy who flings his body at the ball and heads home.

15:26 GMT

Goal Stevenage 1-1 (Louis Thompson)

It's level

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthPompeyFratton ParkLeague One