LIVE Portsmouth 4 Accrington 0: Tunnifcliffe adds fourth for rampant 10-man Blues
Pompey aim to continue their fine form as Accrington Stanley arrive at Fratton Park.
Danny Cowley’s men look to make it five wins out of six against the side who wrecked their play-off hopes on the final day of last season.
Cowley may have a limited squad in terms of size, but he still has selection calls to make, particularly in defence and midfield.
We’ll be building up to kick-off and bring you the team news and reaction when it drops at 2pm.
Then it’s more reaction, video and talking points dissected before live blob-by-blow commentary from 3pm.
LIVE: Portsmouth 4 Accrington 0
Last updated: Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 16:52
Four mins’ stoppage time
Butcher fires a 25-yard free-kick well over the top
Nottingham takes out the breaking Romeo and is booked.
Accrington having the territory without really doing much with the ball
Bishop prods a shot at goal from eight yards but Bazunu reacts well to gather.
Bishop’s shot held by Bazunu at the second attempt.
Ryan Tunnicliffe celebrates his goal
Mingi gets his first appearance as O’Brien comes off to a standing ovation.
Hirst off for Walker