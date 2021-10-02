LIVE Portsmouth 4 Sunderland 0 Marquis makes it 4-0 with his second of the game
It’s game day as League One leaders Sunderland come to Fratton Park.
Pompey renew acquaintances with the Black Cats with the rivalry between the clubs prominent across the past three seasons in League One.
Danny Cowley’s side will be looking to arrest a run of seven League One fixtures without victory – their worst run for two and a half years.
To do that they need to stop an opponent in ominous form with nine wins and a draw from their 11 fixtures this season.We will be building up to kick off from Fratton Park assessing the talking points before the team news arrives at 2pm.Then it’s more build-up before live commentary from 3pm as the Blues look to deliver a performance to encourage their fans.
Last updated: Saturday, 02 October, 2021, 16:29
- Harness opens scoring (19 min)
- Brown makes it 2-0 (33min)
- Marquis (3-0) 45 mins
- Marquis make it 4-0 (61min)
Dajaku off for Pritchard
Curtis blocks Hoffmann’s clearance and it cannons across to Romeo with the goal gaping but the defender miscues his shot
Big John makes it 4-0
Evans’ drive from the edge of the box deflected for a corner, which is cleared
Morrell with the ball in and Marquis initial header is parried by Hoffmann but the striker is there to snaffle away the rebound!
MMMMARRQQQUUUUISSSSSSSS
Williams with the header from Brown’s corner but Hoffmann gathers
Raggett makes a strong sliding challenge, wins the ball and the spray shoots up as he does so.
Curtis arrows a drive not too far over from the edge of the box
Just doing some quick searching of the rules and we believe the game will have to be replayed unless the 90 minutes is completed