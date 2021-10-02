LIVE Portsmouth 4 Sunderland 0 Marquis makes it 4-0 with his second of the game

It’s game day as League One leaders Sunderland come to Fratton Park.

By Jordan Cross
Saturday, 2nd October 2021, 4:23 pm
Pompey v Sunderland

It’s game day as League One leaders Sunderland come to Fratton Park.

Pompey renew acquaintances with the Black Cats with the rivalry between the clubs prominent across the past three seasons in League One.

Danny Cowley’s side will be looking to arrest a run of seven League One fixtures without victory – their worst run for two and a half years.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

To do that they need to stop an opponent in ominous form with nine wins and a draw from their 11 fixtures this season.We will be building up to kick off from Fratton Park assessing the talking points before the team news arrives at 2pm.Then it’s more build-up before live commentary from 3pm as the Blues look to deliver a performance to encourage their fans.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

We’ve slashed the cost of digital subscriptions to our website by 50 per cent for a limited time.

You can now subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for less than 13p a day.

LIVE Portsmouth 4 Sunderland 0

Last updated: Saturday, 02 October, 2021, 16:29

  • Harness opens scoring (19 min)
  • Brown makes it 2-0 (33min)
  • Marquis (3-0) 45 mins
  • Marquis make it 4-0 (61min)
Saturday, 02 October, 2021, 16:29

69

Dajaku off for Pritchard

Saturday, 02 October, 2021, 16:29

68

Curtis blocks Hoffmann’s clearance and it cannons across to Romeo with the goal gaping but the defender miscues his shot

Saturday, 02 October, 2021, 16:29

Big John makes it 4-0

Saturday, 02 October, 2021, 16:27

67

Evans’ drive from the edge of the box deflected for a corner, which is cleared

Saturday, 02 October, 2021, 16:22

61

Morrell with the ball in and Marquis initial header is parried by Hoffmann but the striker is there to snaffle away the rebound!

Saturday, 02 October, 2021, 16:21

MMMMARRQQQUUUUISSSSSSSS

Saturday, 02 October, 2021, 16:19

59

Williams with the header from Brown’s corner but Hoffmann gathers

Saturday, 02 October, 2021, 16:17

57

Raggett makes a strong sliding challenge, wins the ball and the spray shoots up as he does so.

Saturday, 02 October, 2021, 16:16

56

Curtis arrows a drive not too far over from the edge of the box

Saturday, 02 October, 2021, 16:16

55

Just doing some quick searching of the rules and we believe the game will have to be replayed unless the 90 minutes is completed

Next Page
Page 1 of 7
League OneSunderlandFratton Park