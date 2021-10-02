LIVE Portsmouth 4 Sunderland 0 Marquis makes it 4-0 with his second of the game

Pompey v Sunderland

It’s game day as League One leaders Sunderland come to Fratton Park.

Pompey renew acquaintances with the Black Cats with the rivalry between the clubs prominent across the past three seasons in League One.

Danny Cowley’s side will be looking to arrest a run of seven League One fixtures without victory – their worst run for two and a half years.

To do that they need to stop an opponent in ominous form with nine wins and a draw from their 11 fixtures this season.We will be building up to kick off from Fratton Park assessing the talking points before the team news arrives at 2pm.Then it’s more build-up before live commentary from 3pm as the Blues look to deliver a performance to encourage their fans.

