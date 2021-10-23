LIVE Portsmouth v Accrington: Build-up, team news, video and commentary from the Crown Ground
Pompey look to put their poor form to bed at Accrington today.
But it’s a testing trip to the Crown Ground as Danny Cowley’s men aim to arrest their slide down the League One table.
The stats read one win in 12 in all competition with eight goals shipped in the past two outings.
Accy’s home has traditionally been a bogey ground for the Blues, with just a single win in seven visits stretching back to 2013.
We will be building up to kick-off with plenty of insight and talking points, before the team news is announced at 2pm.
There will be reaction to that and video as Pompey give up for action, before live commentary from 3pm.
Designed with Pompey fans in mind
Get unlimited access to all The News’ sports coverage without the need for a full subscription. Play-by-plays of every match, in-depth analysis, live blogs and exclusive interviews starting from just £2 per month; that’s just 50p per week.
LIVE Accrington v Pompey
Last updated: Saturday, 23 October, 2021, 13:49
- Team news at 2pm
Pitch check
The Crown Ground surface looking in great nick as it gets a pre-match watering. A fresh afternoon but not a cold as some of our previous visits.
Whether Pompey persist with a back three or return to a back four is a big talking point going into the game. Some indication it could be a return to a back four for the Blues.
20 minutes to team news...
This is a relief
Pompey's task at Accrington to be made easier as hosts continue stand-off with summer Stoke and Hibs target Dion Charles
Pompey’s task against Accrington will be made slightly easier as the Blues travel to the Wham Stadium tomorrow.
A former Pompey youngster has spoken to The News ahead of facing his old club
Ex-Pompey academy ace reveals how 'gamble' to leave club for Reading paid off ahead of Blues reunion with Accrington
Former Pompey starlet Jack Nolan believes the ‘gamble’ to leave the club as a teenager has paid off ahead of his Blues reunion.
Here’s your Accrington stats pack
Accrington v Portsmouth: What's been said, team news, predicted XIs, form guides and key stats
Pompey head to Accrington today looking to reverse form that has seen them drop to 17th in the League One table.
Good afternoon from Accy!
Pompey look to put their poor form to bed at Accrington today.
But it’s a testing trip to the Crown Ground as Danny Cowley’s men aim to arrest their slide down the League One table.
The stats read one win in 12 in all competition with eight goals shipped in the past two outings.
Accy’s home has traditionally been a bogey ground for the Blues, with just a single win in seven visits stretching back to 2013.
We will be building up to kick-off with plenty of insight and talking points, before the team news is announced at 2pm.
There will be reaction to that and video as Pompey give up for action, before live commentary from 3pm.
Designed with Pompey fans in mind
Get unlimited access to all The News’ sports coverage without the need for a full subscription. Play-by-plays of every match, in-depth analysis, live blogs and exclusive interviews starting from just £2 per month; that’s just 50p per week.