LIVE Portsmouth v Accrington: Two Portsmouth changes as Robertson and Tunnicliffe start
Pompey aim to continue their fine form as Accrington Stanley arrive at Fratton Park.
Danny Cowley’s men look to make it five wins out of six against the side who wrecked their play-off hopes on the final day of last season.
Cowley may have a limited squad in terms of size, but he still has selection calls to make, particularly in defence and midfield.
We’ll be building up to kick-off and bring you the team news and reaction when it drops at 2pm.
Then it’s more reaction, video and talking points dissected before live blob-by-blow commentary from 3pm.
A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron
You can support our local team of expert Pompey writers by subscribing here for all the latest news from Fratton Park for less than 25p per week.
LIVE: Portsmouth v Accrington
Last updated: Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 14:13
Pompey team news reaction
Cowplain’s Matt Butcher starts for Accy with ex-Priory School pupil Tommy Leigh on the bench
Here’s the Pompey line-up
Two changes
Pompey make two changes from the side who defeated Oxford as Ryan Tunnicliffe and Joe Morrell come in for Denver Hume and Joe Morrell.
Andy Cullen’s programme notes
Players arriving
Marcus Harness, Hayden Carter and Clark Robertson making their way in 15-20 minutes and Accrington just following through now with local boys Tommy Leigh and Matt Butcher involvled.
Would you like to see George Hirst at Fratton permanently?
Leicester City loanee reveals position on Portsmouth move with boss keen on permanent deal for ex-Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday man
George Hirst is ready to explore the prospect of a permanent Pompey move.
Here’s how we think Pompey will line up
One change: predicted Portsmouth XI to face Accrington as Cowley weighs up defensive and midfield selection issues
Pompey will look to continue their fine form against Accrington tomorrow.
Pompey have injury and suspension issues going into today’s game - here’s the details
Pompey injuries and suspensions: Who is out, what's wrong with them and when will they be back
Danny Cowley revealed he was down to 13 fit, senior outfield players heading into Saturday’s home game against Accrington.
Here’s your matchday stats packl
Pompey v Accrington: team news, predicted line-ups, what's been said in build-up, referee, form guide and key stats
Pompey take on Accrington today looking to extend their unbeaten run to six games in League One.