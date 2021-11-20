LIVE Portsmouth v AFC Wimbledon - Blues fail to convert golden early chances
Welcome to our live matchday blog for today’s clash with AFC Wimbledon.
Danny Cowley’s side will look to extend their six-game unbeaten run by snaring maximum points against the Dons.
We will be building up to the clash with team news at 2pm, reaction, talking points and video.
Then it’s live blow-by-blow commentary from 3pm as the Blues look to continue their upwardly mobile form.
LIVE Portsmouth 0 AFC Wimbledon 0
Last updated: Saturday, 20 November, 2021, 15:22
- Two changes - Bazunu and Jacobs in for Azeez and Bass
Period of Wimbledon pressure lifts the away fans but a couple of corners are dealt with by Pompey.
Slide-rule free-kick by Brown to Harness. It’s a clever, quick execution but the cutback is blocked
Pompey edging the early possession but they were big chances which Cowley’s side haven’t made the most of.
Another golden opening for Pompey after a delightful Harness flick opens up the away defence. Jacobs is clean through but allows Tzanev to smother his finish. Should have scored.
Decent opening for former Hawks striker Ollie Palmer as he finds space 12 yards out but fires at Bazunu
Great chance for the opener as Jacobs breaks into the box and cuts the ball back but Osew gets an excellent touch to deny Hirst a tap-in. Pompey probably should’ve scored from that opening.
Formation update
Pompey playing a diamond with Jacobs on its left and Harness at the point behind Hirst and Curtis. Attacking line-up