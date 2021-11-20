LIVE Portsmouth v AFC Wimbledon - build-up, team news, talking points and live commentary from Fratton Park
Welcome to our live matchday blog for today’s clash with AFC Wimbledon.
Danny Cowley’s side will look to extend their six-game unbeaten run by snaring maximum points against the Dons.
We will be building up to the clash with team news at 2pm, reaction, talking points and video.
Then it’s live blow-by-blow commentary from 3pm as the Blues look to continue their upwardly mobile form.
Last updated: Saturday, 20 November, 2021, 12:38
- Team news at 2pm
His recent efforts have been made all the more impressive
This is the lengths former Tottenham Hotspur man is going to in bid to drive Portsmouth's season forward
The extent of Connor Ogilvie’s physical sacrifice to the Pompey cause has been revealed.
A response to the conspiracy theorists
Portsmouth boss responds to conspiracy theories over ex-Doncaster Rovers and Millwall striker's injury absence
Danny Cowley has emphatically dismissed the leftfield rumours over John Marquis’ Pompey absence.
Here’s your matchday stats pack.
Portsmouth v AFC Wimbledon: team news, predicted XIs, form guides, odds and key stats
Pompey play host to AFC Wimbledon today in League.
Good afternoon
Welcome to today’s matchday blog as Pompey look to extend their six-game unbeaten run against AFC Wimbledon.