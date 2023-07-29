Live: Portsmouth v Bristol City: Team News and Live Commentary From Fratton Park
Nigel Pearson’s Championship side represent the Blues’ final friendly opposition ahead of the August 5 League One kick-off against Bristol Rovers.
Fratton Park hosts the fixture, while the Fratton faithful will perhaps be given a glimpse of Mousinho’s favoured starting XI heading into the new campaign.
And we’re covering the game live...
Lovely south-coast sunshine ahead. But, as ever, a bit of a wind going through the South Stand. It never reflects the weather outside!
Fratton Park pitch looking glorious.
Kal Naismith and Ross McCrorie missing through injury for the visitors, but Cam Pring starts at left-back.
A central midfield of Pack, Lowery and Morrell.
It’s a 4-3-3, with Poole and Shaughnessy the centre-halves, Whyte on the right wing, Scully on the left.
So that’s a squad of 21 named.
Pompey: Norris, Rafferty, Poole, Shaughnessy, Ogilvie, Pack, Morrell, Lowery, Whyte, Bishop, Scully.
Subs: Schofield, Swanson, Towler, Raggett, Sparkes, Stevenson, Devlin, Kamara, Saydee, Yengi.
Team news is out at 2pm. Although Paddy Lane won’t be involved, spotted him with a boot over his right leg following the injury he suffered at AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday night.
So here it is, Pompey’s final pre-season friendly ahead of the new season.