Live: Portsmouth v Bristol City: Team News and Live Commentary From Fratton Park

Pompey bring the curtain down on their pre-season schedule with the visit of Bristol City.
Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 29th Jul 2023, 13:39 BST
Updated 29th Jul 2023, 13:41 BST
John Mousinho's Pompey take on Bristol City this afternoon in their final pre-season friendly. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImagesJohn Mousinho's Pompey take on Bristol City this afternoon in their final pre-season friendly. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
John Mousinho's Pompey take on Bristol City this afternoon in their final pre-season friendly. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Nigel Pearson’s Championship side represent the Blues’ final friendly opposition ahead of the August 5 League One kick-off against Bristol Rovers.

Fratton Park hosts the fixture, while the Fratton faithful will perhaps be given a glimpse of Mousinho’s favoured starting XI heading into the new campaign.

And we’re covering the game live...

14:32 BST

Lovely south-coast sunshine ahead. But, as ever, a bit of a wind going through the South Stand. It never reflects the weather outside!

14:26 BST

Fratton Park pitch looking glorious.

14:20 BST

Kal Naismith and Ross McCrorie missing through injury for the visitors, but Cam Pring starts at left-back.

14:20 BST

A central midfield of Pack, Lowery and Morrell.

14:19 BST

It’s a 4-3-3, with Poole and Shaughnessy the centre-halves, Whyte on the right wing, Scully on the left.

14:02 BST

So that’s a squad of 21 named.

14:02 BST

Pompey: Norris, Rafferty, Poole, Shaughnessy, Ogilvie, Pack, Morrell, Lowery, Whyte, Bishop, Scully.

Subs: Schofield, Swanson, Towler, Raggett, Sparkes, Stevenson, Devlin, Kamara, Saydee, Yengi.

13:54 BST

Team news is out at 2pm. Although Paddy Lane won’t be involved, spotted him with a boot over his right leg following the injury he suffered at AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday night.

13:35 BST

So here it is, Pompey’s final pre-season friendly ahead of the new season.

