LIVE: Portsmouth v Cambridge - Five changes for Blues as Cowley shakes up side
Pompey return to Fratton Park after a 32-day absence against Cambridge United today.
And Danny Cowley’s men will be hoping home comforts will aid them as they bid to end their league goal drought.
It’s 358 minutes since the Blues last scored in League One action, and they are out to avoid equalling their worst barren league run of the 21st century.
We will be building up to the game as Pompey look to end a run of three defeats on the spin, which has seen their strong start to the campaign slow.
Then the team news is in at 2pm with reaction and video from PO4, before we bring you live commentary from 3pm.
Last updated: Saturday, 18 September, 2021, 14:11
- Five changes for Pompey
- Downing, Azeez, Harrison, Curtis and Romeo come in for the injured Robertson, Morrell, Hackett-Fairchild, Marquis and Freeman.
Team news reaction
So Ellis Harrison gets his chance to impress as Marquis steps down. Looks like Tunnicliffe and Williams will do the defensive work with Azeez behind the striker.
Here’s the Cambridge line-up
Five changes for Pompey
Injury worries
Hearing there’s injury worries for Pompey today. Clark Robertson and Connor Ogilvie both injured and will miss the game.
Ringing the changes
Talk of a swathe of changes in the Pompey starting XI today, Confirmation at 2pm.
Back after 32 days
A feelgood factor in the sunshine around the ground today. Former Pompey caretaker Gary Waddock getting off the Cambridge coach and saying hello to some Pompey fans
Here’s Danny Cowley’s programme notes
Miguel Azeez has been tipped to provide a much-needed creative spark for Pompey against Cambridge United as the Blues go in search of a first win in four games.
It’s a welcome back to PO4 to a familiar face today
Ex-Pompey midfielder Adam May has expressed excitement ahead of his return to Fratton Park with Cambridge United.
Here’s our Cambridge stats pack
Pompey play host to Cambridge United at Fratton Park as they bid to return to winning ways.