LIVE: Portsmouth v Cambridge - Five changes for Blues as Cowley shakes up side

Pompey v Cambridge

And Danny Cowley’s men will be hoping home comforts will aid them as they bid to end their league goal drought.

It’s 358 minutes since the Blues last scored in League One action, and they are out to avoid equalling their worst barren league run of the 21st century.

We will be building up to the game as Pompey look to end a run of three defeats on the spin, which has seen their strong start to the campaign slow.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Then the team news is in at 2pm with reaction and video from PO4, before we bring you live commentary from 3pm.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited access to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.