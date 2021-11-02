LIVE Portsmouth v Cheltenham Town: Team news, talking points, video and live commentary from Fratton Park
Pompey go in search of back-to-back wins against Cheltenham Town night.
The game has been rescheduled after the meeting slated for last month was called off for international call-ups.
Now the game falls in what is likely to be five home games on the spin for Danny Cowley’s side.
And the Blues will be looking for successive victories for just the second time this season against the League One new boys.
We will be building up to kick off at Fratton Park tonight, with all the news and talking points detailed.
We’ll bring you the team news and reaction at 6.45pm, before offering video and more analysis.
Then it will be live blow by blow commentary as Pompey aim to inject some meaningful momentum in their campaign.
Designed with Pompey fans in mind
Get unlimited access to all The News’ sports coverage without the need for a full subscription. Play-by-plays of every match, in-depth analysis, live blogs and exclusive interviews starting from just £2 per month; that’s just 50p per week.
LIVE Pompey v Cheltenham
Last updated: Tuesday, 02 November, 2021, 18:47
- Team news at 6.45pm
And two changes for the visitors
Two changes for Pompey
Thommo a go
Some talk Thompson does indeed start tonight alongside Joe Morrell with Shaun Williams stepping down to the bench.
Thommo or no Thommo?
Whether there’s a place for Louis Thompson in the starting XI is one of the big talking points going into tonight’s game. Certainly has to be close to starting on form.
Talk of a January recall for Miguel Azeez ahead of tonight’s game
Portsmouth transfer news: Report claims unhappy Arsenal could recall Miguel Azeez in January
Arsenal are reportedly considering recalling Miguel Azeez from his Pompey loan deal in January.
Pompey have 18 fit senior players going into tonight’s game
Pompey boss Danny Cowley on a 'mounting up' injury list and why there's reasons to remain positive
Danny Cowley has admitted the injuries are mounting up at Pompey – but still identified positives heading into Tuesday night’s visit of Cheltenham to Fratton Park.
Pompey will be looking to banish a mid-week Fratton hoodoo tonight
The Pompey Tuesday night hoodoo which threatens Danny Cowley's Blues resurrection
Danny Cowley is seeking to banish his midweek hoodoo – by claiming a rare victory under the Fratton Park lights.
Good evening from Fratton Park
Pompey go in search of back-to-back wins against Cheltenham Town night.
The game has been rescheduled after the meeting slated for last month was called off for international call-ups.
Now the game falls in what is likely to be five home games on the spin for Danny Cowley’s side.
And the Blues will be looking for successive victories for just the second time this season against the League One new boys.
We will be building up to kick off at Fratton Park tonight with all the news and talking points detailed.
We’ll bring you the team news and reaction at 6.45pm before offering video and more analysis.
Then it will be live blow by blow commentary as Pompey aim to inject some meaningful momentum in their campaign.