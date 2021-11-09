LIVE: Portsmouth v Crystal Palace U21 - live updates, team news and commentary as Blues face Premier League youngsters in Papa John's Trophy
Welcome to Fratton Park under the lights – a night for Pompey’s bright, young things to shine.
We’re here at PO4 as Pompey attempt to gain an unlikely qualification in the Papa John’s Trophy against Crystal Palace U21s.
More interesting than gaining the big win needed to progress, will be seeing how the Blues’ promising emerging players fare against the Premier League side’s array of talent.
Also there will be eyes on the fringe players, who really need to stake a claim for league inclusion with boss Danny Cowley short on fit players ahead of Saturday’s trip to Wycombe.
We’ll be discussing all the talking points ahead of the team news an hour before kick off.Then there’s more chat before live kick-by-kick commentary at 7.45pm.
Designed with Pompey fans in mind
Get unlimited access to all The News’ sports coverage without the need for a full subscription. Play-by-plays of every match, in-depth analysis, live blogs and exclusive interviews starting from just £2 per month; that’s just 50p per week - click HERE to subscribe.
LIVE: Pompey v Crystal Palace U21s
Last updated: Tuesday, 09 November, 2021, 19:13
- Team news at 6.45pm
More on tonight’s mixture of youth and experience
CRYSTAL PALACE EFL TROPHY FORM GUIDE
W: AFC Wimbledon 0-2 Crystal Palace under-21s
L: Sutton United 3-0 Crystal Palace under-21s
POMPEY EFL TROPHY FORM GUIDE
L: Pompey 0-2 Sutton United
L: AFC Wimbledon 5-3 Pompey
Adam Payce makes his full debut tonight!
How big an evening could it be for this man tonight?
Palace U21 team news
POMPEY TEAM NEWS
5 minutes until team news...
One to watch?
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi has scored eight goals in 10 PL2 fixtures so far this season