LIVE: Portsmouth v Crystal Palace U21 - live updates, team news and commentary as Blues face Premier League youngsters in Papa John's Trophy

Welcome to Fratton Park under the lights – a night for Pompey’s bright, young things to shine.

By Sam Cox
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 6:09 pm
Updated Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 6:17 pm
Pompey v Palace U21

We’re here at PO4 as Pompey attempt to gain an unlikely qualification in the Papa John’s Trophy against Crystal Palace U21s.

More interesting than gaining the big win needed to progress, will be seeing how the Blues’ promising emerging players fare against the Premier League side’s array of talent.

Also there will be eyes on the fringe players, who really need to stake a claim for league inclusion with boss Danny Cowley short on fit players ahead of Saturday’s trip to Wycombe.

We’ll be discussing all the talking points ahead of the team news an hour before kick off.Then there’s more chat before live kick-by-kick commentary at 7.45pm.

LIVE: Pompey v Crystal Palace U21s

Last updated: Tuesday, 09 November, 2021, 19:13

  • Team news at 6.45pm
Tuesday, 09 November, 2021, 19:13

Tuesday, 09 November, 2021, 19:00

More on tonight’s mixture of youth and experience

Tuesday, 09 November, 2021, 18:58

CRYSTAL PALACE EFL TROPHY FORM GUIDE

W: AFC Wimbledon 0-2 Crystal Palace under-21s

L: Sutton United 3-0 Crystal Palace under-21s

Tuesday, 09 November, 2021, 18:57

POMPEY EFL TROPHY FORM GUIDE

L: Pompey 0-2 Sutton United

L: AFC Wimbledon 5-3 Pompey

Tuesday, 09 November, 2021, 18:54

Adam Payce makes his full debut tonight!

Tuesday, 09 November, 2021, 18:49

How big an evening could it be for this man tonight?

Tuesday, 09 November, 2021, 18:47

Palace U21 team news

Tuesday, 09 November, 2021, 18:45

POMPEY TEAM NEWS

Tuesday, 09 November, 2021, 18:37

5 minutes until team news...

Tuesday, 09 November, 2021, 18:30

One to watch?

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi has scored eight goals in 10 PL2 fixtures so far this season

