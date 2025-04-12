LIVE Portsmouth v Derby County: Big team news as Atkinson returns amid FIVE changes

John Mousinho has warned of selection consequences after the dispiriting Coventry City disappointment.

The Pompey has hinted at changes for the critical Championship survival showdown with Derby County on Saturday, after the late, late sting in the tail at the CBS Arena.

The Blues’ brave resistance was punctured in the 94th minute of stoppage time by Jamie Paterson’s volley, as a strong first half and late rearguard action returned nothing.

Mousinho spoke of being disappointed with some displays in the wake of the Coventry loss, a point he has now returned to ahead of a huge meeting with Derby this weekend.

And the Pompey boss intimated that there will be changes, as those who haven’t delivered pay the price for the massive Fratton Park showdown.

‘That was disappointing. Whenever you are doing that and carrying a couple of players, you won’t be able to afford to do that at this level.

‘Maybe at different levels you can get away with it when players dip below the required level, but that certainly isn’t the case when you’re playing Coventry away with the amount of talent they’ve got - we need everyone right at it.

‘We need players who are at it 24/7 and know what they are doing every time they step on the pitch.’

Despite his team and individuals impressing for long periods at Coventry, Mousinho’s post-match focus was on the late lapse leading to a goal for the third away match in succession.

After watching the game back and reflecting on events against the Sky Blues, the emotions remain the same for the Pompey head coach.

And he feels the only way of lifting that air of frustration is by putting things right against Derby County this weekend.

Mousinho added: ‘It’s the same (feeling as he had after the game) the feelings are maybe even more frustrating.

‘When you stew over a game you don’t sleep a huge amount thinking about it, what we could’ve done differently and how we could’ve come away with a different result.