LIVE: Portsmouth v Fleetwood - Updates, opinions, statistics and more from Fratton Park
Pompey are looking to record their fourth consecutive league victory when they host Fleetwood this afternoon.
The Blues have put their disappointing start to 2022 behind them, with impressive successes against Burton, Doncaster, and Shrewsbury in their last three fixtures.
And they’ll be hoping to close the gap to the top-six yet again with three points at Fratton Park against the Cod Army.
Follow the game with us for updates as they happen, opinion, stats, and more
Last updated: Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 14:46
- The Blues looking to record four consecutive league victories
- Joe Morrell returns from three-match suspension
Past meetings
2021-22: Fleetwood 0-1 Pompey
2020-21: Fleetwood 0-1 Pompey | Pompey 0-0 Fleetwood
2019-20: Pompey 2-2 Fleetwood | Fleetwood 1-0 Pompey | Fleetwood 1-2 Pompey
Form guide: Fleetwood
L: Cheltenham 2-0 Fleetwood
D: Fleetwood 1-1 MK Dons
D: Shrewsbury 1-1 Fleetwood
D; Fleetwood 1-1 Cambridge
Form guide: Pompey
W: Shrewsbury 1-2 Pompey
W: Pompey 4-0 Doncaster
W: Pompey 2-1 Burton
L: Oxford 3-2 Pompey
Team news details
Joe Morrell returns - yet there are selection surprises for Pompey against Fleetwood
As expected, Joe Morrell returns to Pompey’s side against Fleetwood – yet there are selection surprises elsewhere.
Here’s how the visitors line-up
Pompey team news
There will be a familiar face on the pitch today.
Why Danny Cowley believes Pompey need to be wary of returning ex-Bristol Rovers and Ipswich striker Ellis Harrison
Danny Cowley believes Pompey will face a red-hot Ellis Harrison during his Fratton Park homecoming on Saturday.
Joe Morrell’s is available for selection today. Read his midfield partner's surprising claim upon his return
‘One of best’ – Pompey midfielder makes bold squad claim that will no doubt surprise League One promotion-chasers
Louis Thompson believes Pompey will soon prove they have ‘one of the best’ squads in League One.
Want the lowdown ahead of kick-off? Look no futher.
Pompey v Fleetwood: team news, predicted line-ups, what's been said in build-up, referee, form guide and key stats
Pompey take on Fleetwood at Fratton Park today searching for a fourth consecutive League One win.