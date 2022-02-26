LIVE: Portsmouth v Fleetwood - Updates, opinions, statistics and more from Fratton Park

Pompey are looking to record their fourth consecutive league victory when they host Fleetwood this afternoon.

By Sam Cox
Saturday, 26th February 2022, 1:28 pm

The Blues have put their disappointing start to 2022 behind them, with impressive successes against Burton, Doncaster, and Shrewsbury in their last three fixtures.

And they’ll be hoping to close the gap to the top-six yet again with three points at Fratton Park against the Cod Army.

Follow the game with us for updates as they happen, opinion, stats, and more

  • The Blues looking to record four consecutive league victories
  • Joe Morrell returns from three-match suspension
Past meetings

2021-22: Fleetwood 0-1 Pompey

2020-21: Fleetwood 0-1 Pompey | Pompey 0-0 Fleetwood

2019-20: Pompey 2-2 Fleetwood | Fleetwood 1-0 Pompey | Fleetwood 1-2 Pompey

Form guide: Fleetwood

L: Cheltenham 2-0 Fleetwood

D: Fleetwood 1-1 MK Dons

D: Shrewsbury 1-1 Fleetwood

D; Fleetwood 1-1 Cambridge

Form guide: Pompey

W: Shrewsbury 1-2 Pompey

W: Pompey 4-0 Doncaster

W: Pompey 2-1 Burton

L: Oxford 3-2 Pompey

Team news details

Joe Morrell returns - yet there are selection surprises for Pompey against Fleetwood

As expected, Joe Morrell returns to Pompey’s side against Fleetwood – yet there are selection surprises elsewhere.

Here’s how the visitors line-up

Pompey team news

There will be a familiar face on the pitch today.

Why Danny Cowley believes Pompey need to be wary of returning ex-Bristol Rovers and Ipswich striker Ellis Harrison

Danny Cowley believes Pompey will face a red-hot Ellis Harrison during his Fratton Park homecoming on Saturday.

Joe Morrell’s is available for selection today. Read his midfield partner's surprising claim upon his return

‘One of best’ – Pompey midfielder makes bold squad claim that will no doubt surprise League One promotion-chasers

Louis Thompson believes Pompey will soon prove they have ‘one of the best’ squads in League One.

Want the lowdown ahead of kick-off? Look no futher.

Pompey v Fleetwood: team news, predicted line-ups, what's been said in build-up, referee, form guide and key stats

Pompey take on Fleetwood at Fratton Park today searching for a fourth consecutive League One win.

